Mercedes Mone threatens to confront major star backstage on AEW Dynamite

Mercedes Mone has threatened to confront a major star backstage on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. This is something that fans will be looking forward to.

Jamie Hayter and Mercedes got into a skirmish on last week’s Dynamite when the former entered the ring and decked Mercedes. The TBS Champion has obviously not taken kindly to it and has now made her feelings very clear.

It was announced that Jamie will be interviewed by Renee Paquette on this week’s show. Mercedes Mone replied to that post and asked which room she would be interviewed in so that she could go and confront her. She wrote:

“Please tell me which room she will be in for this sit-down! @AEW 😏,” wrote the TBS Champion.

It will be interesting to see if she will actually go and confront the 30-year-old star this Wednesday.

Kevin Nash calls Mercedes Mone "lazy"

Kevin Nash is one of the most outspoken stars in the wrestling world. He does not hesitate to express his dissatisfaction with things he does not like and he did just the same with Mercedes Mone.

Speaking on a recent episode of his podcast Kliq This, Nash labeled Mercedes as lazy and said:

“Sasha, whatever her name is now, CEO ... I watched her match and man she's phoning her s**t in big time. That's not the same girl I watched tear down the house in Brooklyn with Bayley.”

Those are some damning words, and they are something that the AEW TBS Champion would not take kindly to. Given her character in wrestling and her current heel persona, it will be interesting to see if she has anything to say about the comments made by the WWE Hall of Famer. This will definitely be one to watch out for.

