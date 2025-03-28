7-time WWE Women's Champion is lazy, hints Kevin Nash

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash didn't hold back one bit while criticizing a top AEW star on his podcast. The former WWE Champion implied that Mercedes Moné, fka Sasha Banks, is lazy and isn't the same wrestler who used to tear the house down in NXT.

Mercedes Moné made a name for herself in WWE and was a part of several classic encounters. She had an instant classic with her real-life friend Bayley at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 2015. The match in question is regarded by many as Mercedes' best outing in the squared circle.

On the latest edition of Kliq This, WWE legend Kevin Nash took a shot at the AEW star and hinted that she's become lazy. Check out his comments below:

"Sasha, whatever her name is now, CEO ... I watched her match and man she's phoning her s**t in big time. That's not the same girl I watched tear down the house in Brooklyn with Bayley," Nash said on Kliq This. (H/T WrestlingInc)

Kevin Nash rips AEW segment

Nash has been critical of AEW content on several occasions in the past. Recently, he criticized a segment in which Thunder Rosa hesitated in hitting Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford with a steel chair, leading to an awkward visual. Here's what Nash said about the segment:

"Number one, they have to have production meetings. They have to have agents that are in charge of each segment. Everybody has to be on the same page. They're not; it's clear. It's a f***ing s*** show. It's unwatchable, but if you decide to f***ing call an audible and go in for a spear and [Rosa] decides to swing the chair, now you're opening yourself up where you can't protect yourself,'' he said.

Kevin Nash's comments about Mercedes received massive backlash on X/Twitter. Many fans pointed out that Mercedes has had several great matches in AEW. The former Sasha Banks hasn't responded to Nash's comments yet.

