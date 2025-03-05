Kevin Nash slams awkward spot in AEW: "It's a f***king sh*t show"

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash often shares his thoughts on the AEW product via his podcast. The former WWE Champion has now addressed the recent segment between Thunder Rosa, Penelope Ford, and Megan Bayne from Dynamite.

A couple of weeks ago on AEW Dynamite, Thunder Rosa came to the aid of Kris Statlander, who was getting beat up by Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford, after a singles match between her and Bayne. However, Rosa hesitated in swinging the steel chair at the heels, who just stood there in the ring, leading to an awkward standoff. The segment has received widespread backlash from fans and veterans.

Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash advised AEW to have production meetings, as the talents need to be on the same page. He further shared how the awkward segment could've been saved.

"Number one, they have to have production meetings. They have to have agents that are in charge of each segment. Everybody has to be on the same page. They're not; it's clear. It's a f***ing s*** show. It's unwatchable, but if you decide to f***ing call an audible and go in for a spear and [Rosa] decides to swing the chair, now you're opening yourself up where you can't protect yourself,'' he said.

The WWE Hall of Famer continued:

''Now you're going to take a wielding chair shot to the top of your skull. Watch the kick! Kick her in to get close; kick her in the stomach, then if she doesn't drop the chair, say, 'I'm going to kick you again; drop the chair!' Then pick her up. Everybody can slam somebody. Slam her on the chair [and] get the f*** out of there." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Bully Ray also shared his thoughts on the AEW segment

In a recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray claimed everything that could have possibly gone wrong went wrong during the controversial segment involving Thunder Rosa, Megan Bayne, and Penelope Ford. He also questioned who was at fault for the botch.

“Everything and possibly everything that could have went wrong in the ring went wrong. Whose fault is it? We don’t really know. I’ve watched it a 100 times; I can analyze their body movement; I can analyze their facials; I can analyze everything. But here’s what I’m choosing to do with that segment. I’m going to choose to throw it away,” he said. [H/T: eWrestlingNews]

We will have to wait and see if AEW President Tony Khan takes corrective measures to avoid such awkward segments in the future.

