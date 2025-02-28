"Whose fault is it?" - WWE Hall of Famer questions major botch on AEW Dynamite

A WWE Hall of Famer questioned a major botch on AEW Dynamite and wanted to know whose fault it was. This was definitely embarrassing to watch.

Last week on Dynamite, Thunder Rosa was involved in an awkward encounter with Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford in the ring. After rushing to save Kris Statlander, Rosa threatened to hit Bayne with a steel chair.

Much to her surprise, Megan did not move an inch, and it looked like the whole thing was a major botch. Bully Ray was speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast when he questioned who was at fault for the segment.

“Everything and possibly everything that could have went wrong in the ring went wrong. Whose fault is it? We don’t really know. I’ve watched it a 100 times; I can analyze their body movement, I can analyze their facials, I can analyze everything. But here’s what I’m choosing to do with that segment. I’m going to choose to throw it away,” he said. [H/T eWrestlingNews]

Former WWE star Bully Ray criticized AEW for putting out a video

In the same episode, former WWE star Bully Ray unloaded on the person who thought it was a good idea to post a video of the botch on social media.

“Somebody in AEW thought it was a good idea to put that on social media. That entire segment aired on social media for the world to see over and over and over again. Why would you ever put that segment up on social media? Whoever has put that video up should no longer have a job today,” Bully Ray said.

It definitely was an awkward moment for Thunder Rosa, and one can only imagine what was the thought process behind the segment. Either way, it will be interesting to see what the future holds next for her in AEW.

