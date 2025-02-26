"Should no longer have a job today" - Bully Ray addresses embarrassing recent AEW botch

AEW is often criticized for various botches on social media, both in-ring and out of the ring. A recent Dynamite botch continues to fuel a heated discussion among wrestlers and fans. Now Bully Ray has offered his two cents, and as usual, the hardcore legend held nothing back.

Megan Bayne arrived in All Elite Wrestling with immense momentum, but her Dynamite win over Kris Statlander was a debacle. The current HOG Women's Champion defeated Statlander with her F5 finisher after Penelope Ford interfered. After the match, Thunder Rosa rushed in with a steel chair to send Ford and The Greek Goddess retreating, but they no-sold her intimidation attempt.

Some fans called this the most awkward AEW segment ever. Many have contributed to the viral online discussion about the botch, including one outspoken ECW Original: Bully Ray. The WWE Hall of Famer has dealt with and received botches throughout his 30-plus-year career. Speaking on Busted Open, he stated that the segment should be "thrown away" and forgotten. Ray sympathized with the talents involved, then criticized AEW management, wondering why the problematic segment was still featured on social media.

"Somebody in AEW thought it was a good idea to put that on social media. That entire segment aired on social media for the world to see over and over and over again. Why would you ever put that segment up on social media? Whoever has put that video up should no longer have a job today," Bubba Ray Dudley said. [H/T to WrestlingInc]

Bayne has been praised by the fans as of late, despite the Dynamite botch. Many predict that she will be the one to dethrone Mercedes Moné for the TBS Championship.

Updated AEW Dynamite lineup for tonight

All Elite Wrestling will continue the build toward Revolution tonight from Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA. Below is the updated Dynamite lineup:

MJF will appear live

Prince Nana and Swerve Strickland will speak

Adam Page will be in action

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Harley Cameron

Bounty Match: Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Keith

Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Keith FTR and Daniel Garcia vs. Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong

International Championship: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

Fans are excited to see another jam-packed Dynamite card. It will be interesting to see which stars continue to gain momentum en route to Revolution.

