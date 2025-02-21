"Going into business for herself," "Does this locker room genuinely hate her?" - Fans furious after botched spot on AEW Dynamite

AEW fans are still fuming after a promising program took an unfortunate turn on Dynamite this week. While the occasional botch is expected inside the squared circle, at times wrestlers bring heat on themselves by making poor decisions in front of thousands of eyes. Fans are now accusing two top All Elite stars of just that.

Megan Bayne worked seven AEW Dark and Rampage shows from 2021-2023, but then returned last month for the Women's Casino Gauntlet. Tony Khan announced on February 1 that the current HOG Women's Champion was officially All Elite after making her name in a major way in Stardom, GCW, and the indies. After picking up Dynamite squash wins over Hyena Hera and Maya World, the 26-year-old locked up with Kris Statlander on this week's Dynamite.

The Greek Goddess and The Galaxy's Greatest Alien battled in a grueling back-and-forth Dynamite contest. At one point, Penelope Ford shoved Statlander off the top turnbuckle, allowing Bayne to finish her opponent with her F5. After the nine-minute showdown, Thunder Rosa hit the ring for what many are describing as the most awkward All Elite Wrestling segment ever. The Unstoppable was supposed to send Bayne and Ford retreating, but they no-sold her attempt at intimidation.

The perplexing post-match Dynamite showdown with Bayne, Ford, and Rosa continues to be a hot topic of discussion among wrestling fans. While there have been countless social media remarks on how awkward and embarrassing the segment was, many also point to Rosa's behind-the-scenes drama from the past. Others accused the newcomer Bayne of going into business for herself, and others have put the blame on both heels if not everyone involved.

You can see a few of those reactions below:

"Bayne going into business for herself," wrote one user.

"Went into business for themselves. As heels they should have dipped then taunt, thunder looked like she was expecting them to powder out the ring. Simple run in botched and made all three look green," wrote another fan.

Megan Bayne reacts to first AEW merchandise

Megan Bayne has arrived in All Elite Wrestling with much fanfare and buzz. The 26-year-old took to X (fka Twitter) to respond to ShopAEW's announcement.

"#MEGASUS ✨⚡🪽 merch available NOW 💋," Megan Bayne wrote.

AEW's 'Megasus' tri-blend t-shirt is $29.99 with upcharges for 2X and 3X. While this is Bayne's first All Elite merch, she still has eight shirts on her Pro Wrestling Tees main store page and several miscellaneous items at Big Cartel.

