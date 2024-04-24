Thunder Rosa claims top AEW star is "really bitter" after recent loss

The AEW women's division continues to be one of the most competitive in the modern era. Thunder Rosa has just cleared up her relationship with another multi-time champion, while also throwing shots at the rival contender.

The Unstoppable recently teamed with Deonna Purrazzo to defeat Toni Storm and Mariah May. Rosa and The Virtuosa then linked up to try and take down Timeless Toni to end her reign as AEW Women's World Champion, but things have been rocky between the two.

In an interview recorded before Rosa lost to Storm at AEW Dynasty on Sunday, the 10-year veteran spoke with Gabby AF. She clarified her relationship with Purrazzo after the host labeled the two as "frenemies" and said their pairing is interesting as they want the same thing. La Mera Mera also accused the 29-year-old of being bitter about her loss to Storm at AEW Revolution in March:

"We have a professional relationship, it’s not frenemies. It’s a professional relationship... let’s make it very, very clear. She’s the new girl on the block, she had her chance, she did a major pay-per-view [Revolution] where there was 15-16,000 people. She lost and now she’s kind of bitter about it because 'she [Toni] didn’t tap out...' So, that’s something that she’s really bitter about," Thunder Rosa said. [From 8:42 to 9:22]

Rosa, who made another surprising confession about a top star this week, then continued with her candid thoughts on Purrazzo:

"She talks about the new era of The Virtuosa, and she’s a very decorated wrestler, but this is another company and you’ve gotta kinda earn your stripes... I will go there and do matches with her, when it’s needed, because I know we’re both trying to get the same title, but if she’s in my way... I’m gonna do what I need to do to get her out of my way," Thunder Rosa said. [From 9:23 to 10:00]

Rosa went on about her recent interactions with Purrazzo and Storm and said she's not the same person she was two years ago as she's no longer taking crap from others:

"I’m just not gonna be the same person I was two years ago, where I used to take a lot of shit, like.. that’s done, it’s over with. It’s not that I’m mad, it’s not, 'The Latina is mad!' No, I’m getting even. Period. That's just how we do business. You mess with me, you mess around, and you’re gonna find out," Thunder Rosa said. [From 10:28 to 10:50]

AEW has not announced Storm's opponent for Double Or Nothing on May 26, but a Triple Threat has been rumored.

AEW Dynamite updated line-up for return to Daily's Place

AEW will return to their home base of Daily's Place in Jacksonville, FL tonight for the post-Dynasty edition of Dynamite with fallout from Sunday's inaugural pay-per-view.

It was announced that Willow Nightingale will celebrate her AEW TBS Championship victory with Stokely Hathaway and Kris Statlander. New FTW Champion Chris Jericho will also speak on tonight's loaded episode, while there will be a Best Friends segment.

The non-title match between AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland and ROH World Television Champion Kyle Fletcher was changed to a World Title Eliminator with Fletcher able to earn a future title shot. Below is the updated card for tonight:

Anna Jay vs. Mina Shirakawa

New TBS Champion Willow Nightingale celebrates with Stokely Hathaway and Kris Statlander

New FTW Champion Chris Jericho will speak

Chuck Taylor must choose his best friend - Orange Cassidy or Trent Beretta

World Title Eliminator Match: World Champion Swerve Strickland vs. ROH World Television Champion Kyle Fletcher

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley defends vs. Powerhouse Hobbs