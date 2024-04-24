Legendary tag team debuts, Champion turns heel, and more - 5 Things that could happen on AEW Dynamite tonight

This week's AEW Dynamite will emanate from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

AEW has already three advertised three singles matches for the April 24 edition of the Wednesday show. Firstly, Jon Moxley will put his newly won IWGP World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Powerhouse Hobbs.

Fans will also see the new AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland in action against Ring of Honor World Television Champion Kyle Fletcher in an AEW World Championship Eliminator match.

The third match advertised tonight is Mina Shirakawa vs. Anna Jay in a one-on-one action. Willow Nightingale's TBS Championship celebration and a segment involving The Best Friends stable have also been advertised. In addition, Mercedes Mone is set to make an appearance.

On this note, here are five interesting things that can occur on AEW Dynamite tonight:

#1. Samoa Joe could turn babyface

Samoa Joe lost the AEW World Championship this past Sunday at Dynasty to Swerve Strickland, who ended his 113-day reign.

During his reign, The Samoan Submission Machine portrayed the role of an egotistical, narcissistic champion. Joe berated his rivals every chance he got and even physically attacked Swerve a couple of times in the buildup to their match at Dynasty.

After The Samoan Submission machine beat the King of Swerve at Revolution, he looked down on Strickland, but the latter humbled him at Dynasty. This could be a turning point and fans could see him become a face in the promotion and start a new storyline with a new rival.

#2. Adam Cole might kick Wardlow out of his faction

Expand Tweet

Adam Cole returned to AEW programming at the recent Dynasty pay-per-view. Cole appeared after his Undisputed Kingdom member Roderick Strong successfully defended the International Title against Kyle O'Reilly.

The 34-year-old first appeared in a wheelchair but then surprised fans when he stood up and walked towards the ring. Later, Cole glared at Wardlow behind the latter's back.

During his absence, Wardlow tried to venture into singles territory and even challenged Samoa Joe for the World Championship, but failed. He could see this as an act of betrayal and kick Mr. Mayhem out of his faction.

#3. ⁠Willow Nightingale could be revealed as Mercedes Mone’s mystery attacker

On the April 10 edition of Dynamite, Mercedes Mone had a backstage interview with Alex Marvez. During the segment, a mystery attacker jumped on her while the lights were out for a brief period. The identity of the mystery assailant hasn't been revealed yet, but The CEO has vowed to make the person pay for messing with her.

The upcoming edition of Dynamite could see AEW reveal Willow Nightingale as the mystery attacker. Nightingale became the new TBS Champion after defeating Julia Hart at Dynasty and will defend her title Double or Nothing against Mone.

Julia is seemingly now out of the storyline as she teased to "rebuild" herself in a digital exclusive recently. It would be logical to reveal the new TBS Champion as the attacker and reignite the feud that started after Mone suffered an ankle injury during a match with Nightingale at NJPW Resurgence.

#4. ⁠Motor City Machine Guns could make their AEW debut to confront The Young Bucks

Expand Tweet

Motor City Machine Guns became free agents in the market earlier this month. According to a report from Bodyslam.net, they are preparing to join Tony Khan's roster very soon. Even The Young Bucks has teased the arrival of Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin in AEW.

The Jackson Brothers became the AEW Tag Team Champions at Dynasty after defeating FTR with some help from a returning Jack Perry. It is possible that the fans can witness MCMG making their debut on Dynamite tonight to confront the new champions. The two teams had quite a rivalry in TNA.

#5. ⁠Chris Jericho might retire the FTW Championship

Tonight's edition of Dynamite could see Chris Jericho retire the FTW Championship, which he won at the Dynasty pay-per-view after defeating his opponent, HOOK.

The Learning Tree has transitioned into his heel character in the past few weeks. The former world champion received tons of heat during his match with the 24-year-old star this past weekend.

HOOK's father, Taz, created the FTW Championship, but the Jacksonville-based promotion has never officially recognized the title. It is possible that Chris Jericho could retire the title to bring more heat on him and solidify his heel turn in the process.

