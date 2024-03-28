The Young Bucks tease the massive AEW arrival of legendary tag team

Earlier tonight on AEW Dynamite, the Young Bucks seemingly referenced a legendary tag team, teasing their potential arrival to the promotion soon. This would be the Motor City Machine Guns.

This tag team consists of Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin. The duo was known for their time with Total Nonstop Action (TNA), but they have also competed in ROH, NJPW, and, back in 2022, AEW.

A few days ago, they competed in their final match for TNA after spending decades with the promotion, as their contracts with the company were set to expire this month. Following that, they had a final send-off for the legendary tag team.

The Young Bucks faced Private Party in a Quarterfinals match in the AEW Tag Team tournament tonight. During a point in the match, the Bucks hit Made in Detroit, a combination of a Sitout Powerbomb and a Slice Bread #2 from the top rope. This move was known to be one of the finishers of the Motor City Machine Guns.

The Young Bucks pulled out several moves that weren't in his move-set for this match, but this double-team finisher could have been intentional and a tease at a potential arrival.

