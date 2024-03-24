End of an era as legendary tag team given farewell at wrestling show

The popular tag team of Motor City Machine Guns have reportedly wrestled their final match for Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling.

Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin have been two of the most successful stars in the history of TNA Wrestling. Since their debut in 2003-2004, they have achieved considerable success as singles competitors. However, some of their most memorable moments have come as the tag team known as The Motor City Machine Guns. Over the years, they have captured multiple World Tag Team Championships across the world in various top promotions including TNA, New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW), and Ring of Honor (ROH).

Their current contracts with TNA are allegedly set to expire at the end of March, and it appears that they may not be renewing their deals. According to a recent report from PWInsider, The Guns competed in their final match for the company against the tag team of Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers for the TNA Tag Team Championships at a recent taping in Philadelphia. Following the taping, the current roster held a sendoff for the duo, resulting in a rather emotional scene.

Motor City Machine Guns could potentially end up at All Elite Wrestling (AEW)

Ever since the news surfaced that the contracts of Motor City Machine Guns with TNA were set to expire at the end of the month, speculation among fans has been huge regarding where the talented duo could potentially land next.

According to a recent report from PWInsider, although TNA is eager to renew the contracts of Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, there is a prevailing belief backstage that they are likely to depart. The report also stated the possibility of AEW signing The Guns to reignite their rivalry with The Young Bucks, with whom they have had numerous matches in RoH and NJPW through the years, was quite strong.

It will be interesting to see what's next for the Motor City Machine Guns moving forward after their contract expires.

