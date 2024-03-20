"Two words… ALL ELITE!" "TK Let's make this happen" - Fans want Tony Khan to sign soon-to-be free agents to AEW

Fans want a popular tag team in AEW, as reports of their free agency surfaced recently. The team being discussed is Motor City Machine Guns.

MCMG consists of Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin who are currently signed to TNA Wrestling. This duo is a three-time TNA Tag Team Champion. They were previously involved in major promotions like ROH and NJPW.

Motor City Machine Guns wrestled a match in the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2022, along with Jay Lethal against Wardlow and FTR on All Out pay-per-view.

According to reports, the tag team's TNA Wrestling contract will expire at the end of March.

Fans expect the duo to go to the Tony Khan-led promotion and wrestle teams like FTR.

Take a look at some of the fan reactions:

Motor City Machine Guns' Chris Sabin expressed a desire to face FTR in AEW

Chris Sabin, one-half of the popular tag team, praised FTR's skills and in-ring style.

Speaking on signing at Captain's Corner, Chris Sabin revealed they wanted to face the former AEW World Tag Team Champions in a classic tag match.

However, it turned out to be a six-man tag match at the All Out 2022 pay-per-view.

“I think it’s possible one day. Obviously we thought it was gonna happen in AEW. It turned into a six-man tag, which was fine. But I think it’s possible one day. I’d love to have a match with those guys. They’re insanely talented, and they have such a cool style because I like old-school in today’s atmosphere. I think that’s really cool, it makes them stand out. They’re both cool guys, great wrestlers, and I think it’d be awesome," Sabin said.

It will be interesting to see if the duo signs for the Jacksonville-based promotion, as their arrival would give fans plenty of top-notch matches.

