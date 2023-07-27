"I think it's possible one day" - Tag team veteran would love to face FTR in AEW

Chris Sabin, who is one-half of the Motor City Machine Guns in IMPACT Wrestling, recently commented on a possible match with current AEW Tag Team Champions FTR. He mentioned that he thought it was locked in at one point, but other plans happened.

Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley appeared in AEW as Jay Lethal's backup in his feud with Wardlow last year. FTR, on the other hand, sided with Wardlow. This sparked a six-man tag team match between the two sides that occurred at All Out last year.

Sabin responded to fans' questions during a virtual signing for Captain's Corner recently. One fan commented that they would love to see a match between the Motor City Machine Guns and FTR. Sabin got behind the idea, immediately saying that it could happen, and he wanted to really face them, as he appreciated their old-school style of wrestling.

“I think it’s possible one day. Obviously we thought it was gonna happen in AEW. It turned into a six-man tag, which was fine. But I think it’s possible one day. I’d love to have a match with those guys. They’re insanely talented, and they have such a cool style because I like old-school in today’s atmosphere. I think that’s really cool, it makes them stand out. They’re both cool guys, great wrestlers, and I think it’d be awesome," Sabin said. [H/T Fightful]

A portion of FTR vs. Bullet Club Gold was improvised, per Dave Meltzer

AEW Tag Team Champions FTR defended their titles almost two weeks ago on Collision against Bullet Club Gold. The match was a two out of three falls contest which went on for almost an hour.

In a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that all four men in the match were not prepared to go for as long as they did. They just pushed on and did the match, making split-second decisions in the ring.

"There was an attempt to get the match moved back because with the time in Calgary, it was a 6 pm local time start. It was noted to us that those in the match felt they were not prepared to do an hour match, but still pulled it off," said Dave Meltzer.

FTR have proven themselves to be one of the best tag teams in the business, taking on the best of the best in the world. They are now set to defend their titles against MJF and Adam Cole next week.

