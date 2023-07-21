Top AEW stars felt unprepared going into major title match - Reports

AEW Tag Team Champions FTR successfully defended their titles against Jay White and Juice Robinson of Bullet Club Gold on the July 15 edition of Collision in an instant classic, but the four men felt they weren't prepared enough for the match.

The two-out-of-three falls match that opened up the July 15 edition of AEW Collision lasted almost an hour, and has been widely regarded as one of the best matches of the year.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer recently reported that one of the most interesting things about the match was that due to time constraints backstage, a lot of the match was called in the ring, and not a lot of spots were planned ahead of time.

Meltzer followed up on that point this week in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, where he stated that FTR, Jay White, and Juice Robinson actually felt like they weren't prepared enough to go for as long as they did, but gritted their teeth and did the match anyway.

"There was an attempt to get the match moved back because with the time in Calgary, it was a 6 pm local time start. It was noted to us that those in the match felt they were not prepared to do an hour match, but still pulled it off," said Dave Meltzer.

With Jay White and Juice Robinson winning the eliminator match and FTR winning the two-out-of-three falls match, the two teams are tied at one win each. Will their be a third match? Only time will tell!

FTR will defend their AEW Tag Team Championships on July 29

While Bullet Club Gold rest and regroup, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler don't have much time to recharge as their next challengers have already been determined.

On the July 19 edition of AEW Dynamite, Adam Cole and MJF won the Blind Eliminator Tournament defeating Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia in the final, earning themselves a shot at FTR's titles on the July 29 edition of Collision.

MJF has a long history with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler from their days in The Pinnacle, with the three men even battling alongside each other in matches like the Stadium Stampede and the first-ever 'Blood and Guts' match.

