AEW could be leaning towards signing a popular tag team that happens to be the rivals of Nicholas and Matthew Jackson, collectively known as The Young Bucks.

The team in question is the Motor City Machine Guns, consisting of Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin. The duo is currently signed to TNA Wrestling. However, their contracts are set to expire later this month. Shelley and Sabin are not scheduled to appear on any tapings starting in April, which could mean that both men are preparing to depart from the company. Alex Shelley also recently trademarked the 'Motor City Machine Guns,' which could be a possible confirmation of their future plans.

According to a recent report by PWInsider, some expect the duo to depart from TNA Wrestling, but others hope that Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin will stay with the promotion. It is to be noted that there is also an expectation that the two could be headed to All Elite Wrestling to reignite their feud with Matthew and Nicholas Jackson. The Motor City Machine Guns and The Young Bucks have had some great tag team matches over the years in Ring of Honor as well as in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

"The latest on the Motor Machine Guns is they will be contractually free at the start of April. There are some in the company expecting them to exit. Others are hoping they can get them to remain. Alex Shelley filed for a trademark on the team name, so the team is obviously planning for the future in case they exit. You have to think AEW would want them to reprise their feud with The Young Bucks if and when the Guns lands on the open market. It should be an interesting few weeks for the Guns," The report stated.

Seeing if the Motor City Machine Guns make their move to the Jacksonville-based promotion will be interesting.

Tony Khan shared the first two names to get inducted into a potential AEW Hall of Fame

All Elite Wrestling has created some memorable moments over the past five years. The Jacksonville-based promotion has some talents like Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose, who have been associated with the company since its inception. While speaking in a recent interview with ComicBook Nation, Tony Khan named the late Brodie Lee and Sting as the first two inductees into a potential AEW Hall of Fame.

"If we ever do an AEW Hall of Fame, certainly the first two people that come to mind that we would have to honor would be Sting and Mr. Brodie Lee. Two of the greatest champions and two of the greatest people we've ever had in AEW, and in very different circumstances. Sting and Mr. Brodie Lee would be great people to build any Hall of Fame class around," Tony Khan said. [H/T ComicBook Nation]

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan ever decides to announce the Hall of Fame ceremony for the Jacksonville-based promotion, as it has created some great stars who deserve a spot to be in the elite club.

