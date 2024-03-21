Tony Khan shares the first two inductees for a possible AEW Hall of Fame

Over the years, AEW President Tony Khan has hired several legendary wrestlers for the company. He recently discussed two names who can be inducted into All Elite Wrestling's Hall of Fame if the promotion decides to introduce the concept in the future.

Since 1993, WWE has honored the legacy of pro wrestling legends and iconic mainstream celebrities by inducting them into the Hall of Fame. Meanwhile, fans on the internet have been speculating about AEW introducing the prestigious institution in the future.

It's been nearly five years since the inception of Jacksonville-based promotion. Despite being a new player in the industry, the company has had its fair share of memorable moments. During a recent interview with Comicbook Nation, Tony Khan said Sting and the late Brodie Lee would be AEW's first Hall of Fame inductees if they ever hold the ceremony.

"If we ever do an AEW Hall of Fame, certainly the first two people that come to mind that we would have to honor would be Sting and Mr. Brodie Lee. Two of the greatest champions and two of the greatest people we've ever had in AEW, and in very different circumstances. Sting and Mr. Brodie Lee would be great people to build any Hall of Fame class around." [H/T: Comicbook]

Tony Khan also named a non-AEW wrestler for a possible Hall of Fame induction

Sting and Brodie Lee were integral to AEW's success during their active careers. The WCW legend retired from in-ring competition as World Tag Team Champion in March 2024. Meanwhile, Lee brought much prestige to the TNT Title while he was champion. Hence, they are more than deserving of a potential Hall of Fame induction.

During the same conversation, Tony Khan said Ring of Honor legend Jay Briscoe deserved to be honored for his remarkable contributions to the business.

"Somebody that never got to wrestle in AEW that I also feel very strongly about, who needs to be talked about and honored, is Jay Briscoe. I always wanted to bring Jay into AEW. He was my friend and was friends with a lot of people in the locker room." [H/T: Comicbook]

The idea of an AEW Hall of Fame will intrigue many fans and professionals worldwide. Viewers must wait and see if the company decides to go that route.

