Which WWE and AEW wrestlers attended Jay Briscoe's funeral?

The wrestling world came to a standstill on January 17 when Jay Briscoe tragically passed away in a fatal car accident. Briscoe, Jamin Pugh, in real life, was involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle in Laurel, Delaware.

The Ring of Honor (ROH) star is survived by his brother, Mark Briscoe, wife, and kids, who are in critical condition following the tragic incident in mid-January. Jay and Mark Briscoe never competed in WWE, but they revolutionized Tag Team wrestling all over the globe, especially in ROH, where they won several championships together.

As soon as the unfortunate news and details of his passing came out, tributes poured in for the ROH Hall of Famer. Cody and Brandi Rhodes, Triple H, and Nick Khan, among others in the American wrestling family, paid homage to the beloved Jay Briscoe, whose absence is immensely felt today.

Triple H @TripleH An incredible performer who created a deep connection with wrestling fans across the globe. My condolences to the family and friends of Jay Briscoe. An incredible performer who created a deep connection with wrestling fans across the globe. My condolences to the family and friends of Jay Briscoe.

One particular WWE Superstar, Sami Zayn, has been pretty disturbed by the tag team specialist's passing. The Master Strategist expressed his love for the deceased Superstar on Twitter and acknowledged that he wouldn't be here today without his support.

The late 38-year-old star also recently had his birthday. Funeral services were held over the weekend at Laurel High School. Considering his fame in the wrestling world and the widespread publicity of his unfortunate death, the entire event was streamed live on YouTube and drew thousands, including AEW Superstars.

Tony Khan reportedly flew in a lot of talent to attend Jay Briscoe's funeral

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Roderick Strong assisted Jay Lethal in doing the 10-bell salute before the Jay Briscoe funeral service started. Roderick Strong assisted Jay Lethal in doing the 10-bell salute before the Jay Briscoe funeral service started. ♥️ https://t.co/F1KJltmu0h

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) President Tony Khan supported the grieving Briscoe family on social media and extended his condolences. Now, Dave Meltzer is reporting that Khan flew 'a lot of AEW talent' to attend the deceased ROH superstar's funeral. He arranged for a private jet to fly a plethora of his company's stars to pay their final wishes to Jay Briscoe.

Wrestling stars Roderick Strong and Jay Lethal, once rumored to be entering this year's Royal Rumble, assisted with the funeral ceremony by doing a ten-bell salute. Strong was a fierce on-screen rival of the deceased ROH Superstar and a close real-life friend. Lethal also shared a similar relationship with the late wrestler.

Caprice Coleman, ROH commentator, was also in attendance as he introduced Strong and Lethal to the attendees. Considering the funeral occurred over the Rumble weekend, the timing of the funeral conflicted with many WWE Superstars' schedules.

However, a tight schedule didn't prevent Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn from attending their deceased friend's funeral. After WWE Royal Rumble 2023 wrapped up with an emotional ending, the two best friends immediately flew to Laurel to pay their final respects to Jay Briscoe.

