Ring of Honor veteran Jay Briscoe's funeral date confirmed

Jay Briscoe's funeral date has been confirmed a week after his tragic passing.

Last week the wrestling world was rocked when news broke that the Ring of Honor veteran had passed away. He died in a devastating car accident which also saw the death of another driver and the critical hospitalization of Briscoe's daughters. They have since stabilized and are in recovery from their injuries.

A candlelight vigil was held for Briscoe on Wednesday earlier this week, at the Lee Elliott Worship Center in Laurel, Deleware. His funeral is this weekend, Sunday 29th at Laurel High School, the school which he attended. Visitation is allowed from 12-1 PM after which the funeral will commence with the interment private.

Jay was honored during this week's AEW Dynamite, as his brother made his debut for the promotion in the main event. Mark Briscoe won the bout against Jay Lethal to a roaring ovation and dedicated the win to his brother.

Tony Khan also put together a tribute show that included classic Jay Briscoe matches and words from Samoa Joe and Adam Cole. It is available to watch via YouTube or Honor Club, ROH's streaming platform.

What's the latest on Jay Briscoe's daughters?

ShopAEW.com @ShopAEW

Get the



100% of the proceeds from the “Reach For The Sky” shirt will go to benefit the family of Jamin Pugh, known professionally as Jay Briscoe. REACH FOR THE SKY!Get the #JayBriscoe memorial shirt today at ShopAEW.com/JayBriscoe 100% of the proceeds from the “Reach For The Sky” shirt will go to benefit the family of Jamin Pugh, known professionally as Jay Briscoe. REACH FOR THE SKY! Get the #JayBriscoe memorial shirt today at ShopAEW.com/JayBriscoe!100% of the proceeds from the “Reach For The Sky” shirt will go to benefit the family of Jamin Pugh, known professionally as Jay Briscoe. https://t.co/IEJCDZ20gF

Briscoe's daughters, Gracie and Jayleigh, both suffered several severe injuries in the accident. Gracia sustained spinal injuries and lost feeling in her lower body. Jayleigh also suffered back & neck injuries as well as compound fractures in her legs.

In an update, it was stated that Gracie regained feeling in her lower extremities and made small movements to get in and out of her wheelchair. Jayleigh had her feeding tube removed and was fitted for a back brace. She was able to get into a wheelchair for an hour.

Fans can donate to the Pugh family after a fundraiser was established.

