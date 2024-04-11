Mercedes Mone breaks silence after mysterious backstage attack on AEW Dynamite

Mercedes Mone was attacked this week on AEW Dynamite by an unknown individual. She has now reacted to the assault.

The CEO had a sit-down interview with backstage presenter Alex Marvez on Wednesday. She discussed her future goals in the company and said she had her eyes on the TBS Championship. As she was about to disclose who she wanted to face between Julia Hart and Willow Nightingale, the lights went out and someone attacked her.

Following the attack by a mystery assailant, Mone took to Twitter to comment on the incident. She was seemingly angry and vowed to make the attacker pay.

"WTF and who the f**?!? There's a price to pay when you mess with Mercedes Mone #AEWDynamite."

When will Mercedes Mone make her AEW in-ring debut?

Mercedes Mone arrived in All Elite Wrestling last month, making her debut on a special episode of Dynamite called Big Business. It has almost been one month since she arrived in the company, but she has yet to set foot inside the squared circle.

Last week on Dynamite, Mone revealed that she would go after the TBS Championship, which is currently held by Julia Hart. The CEO announced that she would challenge the TBS Champion at Double or Nothing 2024, which might be her potential in-ring debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Julia Hart is scheduled to defend her championship at Dynasty against Willow Nightinagle. The bout will take place before Double or Nothing. Nightingale earned a title shot on the March 27, 2024, edition of Dynamite. She defeated Skye Blue, Anna Jay, and Kris Statlander in a four-way match.

It will be interesting to see whether The CEO will face Julia Hart or Willow Nightingale for the TBS Championship at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

