Top AEW star attacked, laid out as lights go out

A top AEW star was brutally attacked and laid out on Dynamite. This happened backstage as an interview was being conducted with the star.

The star in question is none other than Mercedes Mone, aka Sasha Banks. Mercedes was having a sit-down interview with backstage presenter Alex Marvez as she spoke about how she would make waves in the company.

The interviewer asked her who she would rather face, Julia Hart or Willow Nightingale when suddenly the lights went out. Then, an unknown entity attacked Mercedes Mone and left her writhing in pain on the floor as the camera panned out.

Expand Tweet

Mercedes has beef with both Julia Hart and Willow Nightingale. Willow even showed signs of turning heel on the former WWE star a few weeks back as she was about to hit her with a steel chair.

As for Julia, she will be defending her TBS Championship against Willow at AEW Dynasty, with the winner of that match defending the title against Mercedes Mone.

It will be interesting to see who the perpetrator behind this attack on Mercedes is and what the intentions were.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Who do you think attacked Mercedes Mone? Willow Nightingale Julia Hart 0 votes View Discussion