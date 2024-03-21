AEW star who nearly ended Mercedes Mone’s (fka Sasha Banks) career teases heel turn

Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) was given a scare tonight by a former rival: AEW star Willow Nightingale. While the two seemed on friendly terms last week, Nightingale happens to be the star Mercedes was wrestling when she suffered her injury last year.

Mone, who made her debut last week at Dynamite: Big Business, came to the rescue of Willow after she was attacked by Julia Hart and Skye Blue. At that point, everything seemed fine.

However, on tonight's Dynamite, things seemed like they were about to turn sour between the two stars. After Mone was confronted by Julia Hart and Skye Blue again, she successfully thwarted them. They then grabbed chairs to go after Mercedes, only for Willow and Kris Statlander to come to the rescue.

The lights then went out, and that is when it seemed like Willow Nightingale was sizing up Mercedes Mone, seemingly thinking about hitting The CEO with a chair from behind. Mone turned around and saw what Willow looked like she wanted to do.

AEW's newest signee questioned whether Willow really wanted to attack her behind her back. There is past history between the two stars, and it looks likely that Willow could be Mercedes Mone’s first proper rival in AEW.

