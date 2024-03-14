Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) joins forces with AEW star who almost ended her career

Mercedes Moné has once more made her presence known tonight at Dynamite: Big Business, as she teamed up with an AEW star to go after a top champion to end tonight's show. This would be Willow Nightingale.

The former WWE Women's Champion opened tonight's show, and she greeted the Boston crowd with her presence. This was a sign of great things to come. Little did the fans know that they would see Moné once more later in the night.

Tonight's main event featured Willow Nightingale and Riho. After a close bout, the former took the win, which improved her case as a potential singles title challenger. Out came Julia Hart and Skye Blue as they blindsided Willow.

Mercedes Moné came out to make the save as she took the fight to the TBS Champion and her comrade. The CEO then stood tall in the middle of the ring with Nightingale to close the show.

There is a history between Mercedes Moné and Willow Nightingale. Back in May last year, the two faced off for the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship. The former WWE Superstar suffered a severe ankle injury during the match, which had a risk of being a career-ending one.

The two have unfinished business, but this could be for another day.

