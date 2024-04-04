Mercedes Mone’s (fka Sasha Banks) AEW in-ring debut announced

The stage for Mercedes Mone's (fka Sasha Banks) AEW in-ring debut may have been announced on the latest episode of Dynamite.

The CEO put months of speculation and excitement to rest when she officially arrived at All Elite Wrestling on Dynamite: Big Business last month. Mone has her sights set on the TBS Championship held by Julia Hart.

The House of Black member will defend her championship against Willow Nightingale on the upcoming pay-per-view Dynasty 2024. The latter earned the title shot on the March 27, 2024, episode of Dynamite by coming up on top in a four-way match also involving Skye Blue, Anna Jay, and former champion Kris Statlander.

Nightingale reflected on her career and upcoming title bout during an interview on the April 3, 2024, episode of the Wednesday-night flagship show. However, Mercedes Mone interrupted the interview and confronted her former rival.

The Boss revealed that she would challenge the winner of the TBS Title match at Dynasty on the subsequent pay-per-view Double or Nothing 2024 in what could potentially be her AEW in-ring debut. The event will return to Las Vegas and emanate from the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The former IWGP Women's Champion has been outspoken regarding the injury she suffered at the hands of the Nightingale at NJPW Resurgence 2023 during their NJPW STRONG Women's Title bout. The 2023 Women's Owen Hart Cup winner has also teased a turn to the dark side in a tense standoff with Mone on Dynamite last month.

It remains to be seen who Mercedes Mone will square off against in her AEW pay-per-view debut at Double or Nothing 2024.

Thoughts on Mercedes Mone's booking in AEW so far? Sound off!

