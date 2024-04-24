5 directions for Samoa Joe after losing the AEW World Title

The wrestling world is still in a daze on the heels of AEW Dynasty 2024. The inaugural edition of the pay-per-view showcased an elite card of matches featuring some of the world's best competitors. The event saw multiple titles change hands, including the top prize of the men's division as Swerve Strickland defeated Samoa Joe to become the new AEW World Champion.

Strickland's victory brought an end to Joe's 113-day reign as champion, which began with his victory over MJF at World's End 2023. In the wake of his loss at St. Louis, Missouri last Sunday, there are many possible paths for The Samoan Submission Machine to take in AEW.

#1: Samoa Joe vs Swerve Strickland II: a rematch for the AEW World Championship

Swerve Strickland's path to the AEW World Championship was dotted with adversity. He failed to win the title in the three-way match involving Samoa Joe and his arch-rival Hangman Page at Revolution 2024 after Joe choked out the latter to retain. The Moghul Embassy leader continued his pursuit of The Destroyer en route to Dynasty 2024, albeit being dominated by Joe during their contract signing and also on the go-home edition of Dynamite prior to the pay-per-view.

Swerve did manage to overcome Joe in the Chaifetz Arena to become the first African-American All Elite Wrestling World Champion. However, the 45-year-old star may demand a rematch against Strickland as a former titleholder and try to reclaim the World Championship, presenting Swerve an opportunity to solidify himself as the face of the promotion.

#2: A vengeful Cowboy returns: Samoa Joe may feud with Hangman Adam Page

Hangman Adam Page showed signs of a shift in his character since his loss to Swerve Strickland at Full Gear 2023. His obsession with the latter was a crucial element in the build to the Revolution 2024 three-way match for the World Title that was held by Samoa Joe at the time. The Right Hand of Destruction made no secret of being willing to take advantage of his opponents' mutual hatred to secure the victory heading into the pay-per-view.

Joe retained his championship by making Hangman Page tap out to the Coquina Clutch. The Anxious Millenial Cowboy was suspended by The Young Bucks on the following Dynamite for assaulting AEW officials at the PPV and has been absent from television since then.

Page could conceivably target Samoa Joe when he makes his return to All Elite Wrestling to avenge his loss to the latter at Revolution and re-enter the World Title picture.

#3: Dancing with The Devil once again: MJF has unfinished business with Samoa Joe

MJF would walk into World's End 2023 as the longest-reigning AEW World Champion of all time. Unfortunately, he had to contend with several injuries which had been piling up ahead of the pay-per-view. The Salt of the Earth even suffered a vicious beatdown at the hands of the Devil character which was ultimately revealed to be Adam Cole, leading the nefarious Undisputed Kingdom stable.

Joe defeated MJF in the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum at World's End to win the AEW World Title. Friedman would be destroyed after the bout by The Undisputed Kingdom, led by his former friend Adam Cole. MJF's future with the Tony Khan-led promotion is not known for certain, but if he returns to All Elite Wrestling, Friedman may want to seek retribution against The Samoan Submission Specialist, leading to a potential rubber match between the two.

#4: King of Television once again?: Samoa Joe may go after TNT Champion Adam Copeland

Samoa Joe did not take long to win gold after making his debut in AEW in 2022. Shortly after winning the ROH World Television Title from Minoru Suzuki, Joe formed a partnership with TNT Champion Wardlow. Their alliance would be short-lived, as the former WWE star won the title from Mr. Mayhem in a three-way match also involving Powerhouse Hobbs at Full Gear 2022.

Joe would lose the belt to Darby Allin in January 2023 but regained it a month later before dropping it to Wardlow at Revolution 2023.

Losing the World Title at Dynasty 2024 could push the self-proclaimed King of Television to chase the TNT Title once again, leading to a first-time-ever singles match between Joe and reigning TNT Champion Adam Copeland in AEW.

#5: Unscripted violence: Samoa Joe vs Jon Moxley for the IWGP World Heavyweight Title

Jon Moxley recently made his triumphant return to the US after fulfilling his dream of winning the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. The Purveyor of Violence defeated Tetsuya Naito for the iconic title at NJPW Windy City Riot 2024. Moxley has a reputation for being a fighting champion and frequently put his titles on the line during his reigns as AEW World Champion on weekly television.

Samoa Joe has never held New Japan singles gold in his career. Having lost the World Championship this past weekend, Joe could eye Moxley's IWGP Championship, leading to a high-profile feud between the two men, who have yet to cross paths on All Elite Wrestling programming.

Fans are keen to see what the future holds for Samoa Joe in AEW.