Massive update on MJF's AEW status amid absence - Reports

New details have been revealed about MJF's AEW status amid his absence from the ring.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) is one of AEW's best homegrown prospects. He quickly rose through the ranks to become one of the most popular stars on the roster. This enabled him to win the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley. Maxwell would then go on an incredible title reign as champion, eventually becoming the longest-reigning World Champion in the company's history.

However, his reign ended courtesy of Samoa Joe at AEW World's End. Since then, MJF has not made any appearances on TV. There has also been no mention of him in recent months, and he is no longer listed on the roster, which fuelled speculation that he might be leaving the company soon.

According to PWInsider, MJF is still working to recover from his many injuries and remains contracted to the company. The report also revealed that Maxwell was in Boston the day after Big Business to meet with AEW officials. However, he has not been backstage for any event recently.

Ricky Starks says MJF will pop up soon!

MJF's absence from the ring has been the talk of the town as of late, with many believing that he might jump ship to WWE considering the former champion's previous promos about starting a bidding war between WWE and AEW. However, Ricky Starks feels otherwise.

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda's Senior Editor Bill Apter, Ricky Starks stated that the former AEW World Champion can't stay out of the spotlight for long and will return soon.

"I think he is; I don't think MJF can stay away from the spotlight for far too long. It's in his narcissistic nature to have to come back and want to be greedy, so I'm sure he will pop up very soon," said Starks. [From 05:55 to 06:10]

It will be interesting to witness MJF's next course of action in the coming days.

