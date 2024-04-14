"He will pop up very soon" - Ricky Starks teases major star's return to AEW (Exclusive)

AEW star Ricky Starks may have potentially planted seeds for a major star's return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The star in question is none other than former AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman. MJF has been absent from TV ever since he lost his World Title to Samoa Joe at the Worlds End PPV in December 2023. Following his loss, The Salt of the Earth was met with another shocker when his best friend Adam Cole revealed himself as The Devil, who has been targeting many stars, including MJF, since the summer of 2023.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter, Ricky Starks stated that we may see MJF return to AEW soon as he couldn't stay away from the spotlight for too long.

"I think he is, I don't think MJF can stay away from the spotlight too long. It's in his narcissistic nature to have to come back and want to be greedy so I'm sure he will pop up very soon." [From 05:55 to 06:10]

Check out the entire interview below:

AEW star Ricky Starks further sent a message to MJF

MJF is one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling, and many would love to share the spotlight with the latter. It seems like Ricky Starks wants to get in the mix as he recently sent an interesting message to Friedman while speaking in the same exclusive interview with Bill Apter.

"MJF I know you're probably in Greece or Turkey or somewhere lounging up on a beach, I just wanna let you know there real blue-collar workers like myself. We are here doing it and we're making it happen. We are never stopping." [From 06:19 to 06:40]

MJF's return will surely spark some interest in All Elite Wrestling's product. However, his return may be his final run with the Jacksonville-based promotion, as he has expressed interest in moving to WWE many times in the past.

