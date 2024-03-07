Former AEW World Champion suspended

A former AEW World Champion was suspended on the latest episode of Dynamite. The star in question is Hangman Adam Page.

All Elite Wrestling EVPs Matthew and Nicholas Jackson addressed the crowd in the Gas South Arena on the March 6, 2024, episode of Dynamite. This was their first appearance since failing to capture the AEW World Tag Team Titles from Sting and Darby Allin in The Icon's retirement match at Revolution 2024.

The Bucks came out to handle pressing business matters on hand by announcing that they had decided to suspend their Elite stable-mate, Hangman Page. The Anxious Millenial Cowboy shocked fans by going to unforeseen lengths to prevent Swerve Strickland from becoming World Champion of the Tony Khan-led promotion in the Greensboro Coliseum at Revolution 2024.

Page went to the extreme of laying his hands on referees, which led to speculation that he would receive punishment for his actions. The rumors were further backed by some reports alleging that the 32-year-old star will be taking time off television after tapping out to the reigning AEW World Champion, Samoa Joe.

The Young Bucks chastised Page for assaulting company officials, and revealed that he was suspended indefinitely from The Elite, without pay.

The Jackson brothers are seemingly dissolving ties with Page for the time being, despite having won the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles with the latter in 2023.

