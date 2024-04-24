Swerve Strickland sends a message to Grayson Waller after he fires shots at AEW

Swerve Strickland is the new AEW World Champion. As the new face of the company, Swerve has just responded to recent shots at his company, fired by WWE's Grayson Waller.

The 21st Century Success Story recently appeared on the Going Ringside show to promote the SmackDown scheduled for May 17 in Jacksonville, Florida, the home base of All Elite Wrestling. Waller fired a few shots at AEW, implying his company has a better in-ring product.

The New Flavor just appeared on the same show, Going Ringside, to promote tonight's Dynamite from Daily's Place. Strickland did not name one-half of the WWE Tag Team Champions but did congratulate him and made a reference to their time in NXT together. He then declared that All Elite Wrestling has the best wrestling in the world.

"Obviously [it was a shot at All Elite Wrestling], and I love the subtleties. This person that said that... congratulations on their championship gold, amazing. You were awesome when you were watching me in the seats when I was being a champion over where you were as well. Happy to see where you progressed to, but let's be real... we [AEW] are the best wrestling. Not just in Jacksonville, but anywhere... on the globe. In the world, and I stand on business on that," Swerve Strickland said. [From 11:40 to 12:10]

Waller has not publicly responded to Strickland as of this writing. Swerve won the AEW World Title from Samoa Joe at Dynasty last weekend, while Waller and Austin Theory won the Tag Titles from The Judgment Day at WrestleMania XL.

AEW Dynamite updated line-up and Control Center video

Tonight's Dynamite will air live from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The show will feature fallout from the inaugural Dynasty Pay-Per-View.

Swerve Strickland will return to All Elite Wrestling's home base as World Champion tonight, but the title will not be on the line. He is scheduled to face ROH World Television Champion Kyle Fletcher, who also will not be defending.

The company has released the Control Center video for tonight, featuring Tony Schiavone. Check out the full episode below.

Below is the updated line-up:

The fallout from Dynasty, new build for Double Or Nothing

Anna Jay vs. Mina Shirakawa

Non-Title Match: AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland vs. ROH World Television Champion Kyle Fletcher

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley defends vs. Powerhouse Hobbs