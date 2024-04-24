Thunder Rosa makes a surprising confession about her backstage relationship with Mercedes Moné in AEW

The AEW women's division recently cranked up the competition with the arrival of Mercedes Moné. Thunder Rosa is a veteran of the All Elite locker room, and she recently made a surprising confession about her backstage relationship with the former Sasha Banks.

Moné is set to make her AEW in-ring debut at Double Or Nothing on Sunday, May 26 in Las Vegas. She will challenge new TBS Champion Willow Nightingale. The former IWGP Women's Champion has had recent interactions with a mystery attacker and Rosa, as well as Julia Hart and Skye Blue, among others.

Rosa recently appeared on the Gabby AF podcast and had major praise for Moné. She called the WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion a go-getter.

"This is not just talking about AEW, I'm talking about women's athletics in general... the fact that she is one of the most prominent and best-paid female wrestlers, and athletes, in history, that just sets a precedent for a lot of us, especially being a woman of color. She is a hustler, she is a go-getter, she is the type of woman that doesn't take no as an answer, and when she gets a no, she makes that a yes," Thunder Rosa said. [From 14:13 to 14:42]

Rosa continued and said that Mercedes' mentality is commendable because she has taken a lot of risks, and many have paid off. She admires how the former WWE star has been able to succeed despite criticism and setbacks.

Rosa praised Moné for pursuing other work, and for taking control of her own career. The 10-year veteran admitted she learns from Moné, despite herself being considered to be one of the top talents in All Elite Wrestling, and the world.

"I enjoy having her in the locker room, she's been wonderful to me. She's very studious in the ring and even with everything that she does, so she takes this very serious, and every time I see her I try to learn from her. For me it's a learning experience, knowing that she's been in the business for a while, too, and she's been very successful. In terms of AEW, I'm just watching, waiting... everything is in cycles, so hopefully I get to work with her in a cycle. But she's a great addition to the locker room," Thunder Rosa said. [From 15:33 to 17:04]

Rosa is coming off a loss to Toni Storm at AEW Dynasty this past Sunday. The Women's World Championship was on the line, but Storm retained via pinfall in just over 15 minutes.

The Young Bucks issue statement on making AEW history

The Young Bucks made history at AEW's inaugural Dynasty pay-per-view by becoming the first-ever three-time World Tag Team Champions for the company.

Dynasty saw EVPs Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson defeat FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler in a Ladder Match for the vacant titles. This was also the tournament finals for the championship. FTR also went into the match as two-time champions.

"Some things just feel right. #3VP," The Young Bucks tweeted today, along with the photo below.

The Bucks won Sunday's 22-minute match after an assist by the returning Jack Perry. The trio is expected to be on AEW Dynamite tomorrow night.