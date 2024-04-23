WWE veteran says AEW needs to take Mercedes Moné off TV

AEW signed Mercedes Moné earlier this year. She made her All Elite debut at the Big Business edition of Dyamite in March. A WWE legend and TNA producer recently called on Tony Khan to take the former Sasha Banks off TV for now.

Moné suffered an ankle injury at NJPW STRONG Resurgence in May 2023. AEW went ahead and debuted the former IWGP Women's Champion, and now it's been announced that she will wrestle her first All Elite match at Double Or Nothing next month. WWE legend Tommy Dreamer believes there is already some disconnect with Moné.

Dreamer recently discussed Moné's AEW status on Busted Open Radio. The 35-year veteran believes The CEO's time away from in-ring action is beginning to disconnect her from her major debut. The ECW legend also questioned why officials had a mystery woman attack the former WWE star.

"It's a disconnect, but if I'm not medically cleared but then somebody jumped me from behind and I'm already hurt and then I get hurt again and then I'm back the next week? [Dreamer suggested the best option could be to just have Moné disappear until later] If you can't do physical stuff, then maybe just kind of disappear to come back again?" Tommy Dreamer said. [H/T to WrestlingInc]

Dreamer continued and explained that Moné's first opponent needs to be "perfect" because she still needs to prove herself to the All Elite audience.

"You can come into any company based upon what you've done somewhere else, eventually, you have to step into the ring and prove yourself there," Tommy Dreamer said.

Dreamer went on to suggest that Moné could turn heel instead because she's performed so well as a heel in the past.

Mercedes Moné rival reacts after championship win at AEW Dynasty

Mercedes Moné has not wrestled since losing to Willow Nightingale at NJPW Resurgence in May 2023. The former Sasha Banks suffered an ankle injury in the match that was to crown the inaugural NJPW Strong Women's Champion.

Willow ended up dropping the NJPW Strong title to Giulia one month later. However, she picked up gold once again as she defeated Julia Hart for the TBS Championship at AEW Dynasty on Sunday.

Nightingale took to X today to issue a statement on the title win. The 30-year-old gave thanks to all of her supporters.

"This morning it feels like I've experienced the full range of human emotion, but the most prominent feeling has been gratitude. Thank you to all who've ever encouraged me, wished me well, supported me or congratulated me. I appreciate every one of you [heart with sparkles emoji]," Willow wrote.

Expand Tweet

AEW has not announced if Hart will receive a rematch from Nightingale or not. Meanwhile, AEW has confirmed that Moné will challenge Nightingale at Double Or Nothing next month.