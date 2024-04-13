"Come into my office" - Mercedes Moné has a message for former AEW champion

Mercedes Moné has her first AEW feud, but their identity has not been revealed. The multi-time champion was attacked on this week's AEW Dynamite, and now she has sent a message back to another top star in hopes of finding out who the mystery assailant is.

The former Sasha Banks of WWE was interviewed by Alex Marvez on this week's AEW Dynamite. She announced that her official in-ring debut will come at Double Or Nothing on May 26, as this is where she plans to win the TBS Championship.

Right as she was about to name who she wanted to face coming out of Dynasty, the lights went out and The CEO was attacked. The lights came back on to Moné laid out as Marvez called for help.

The CEO took to X this week to share two new behind-the-scenes photos, while also declaring that she will find the "b***h" that attacked her. She called on her fans, the #MoneMakers, to let her know who did it, but Thunder Rosa responded and indicated that she might have some information:

"I have a source.....," Thunder Rosa wrote in response to Mercedes Moné.

Mercedes then responded in Spanish, inviting Rosa to her office to talk:

"Come into my office, we need to talk," Mercedes Moné wrote back to Thunder Rosa via Google Translate.

Rosa has not responded to Mercedes as of this writing. She is to challenge Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship at the inaugural Dynasty pay-per-view on April 21.

AEW Collision and Battle of The Belts X updated line-ups

All Elite Wrestling will present its 10th Battle of The Belts special this Saturday from the Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky.

Saturday's programming will begin with a live Collision episode at 8 pm on TNT, from the same venue as BOTBX. The following matches have been announced:

Katsuyori Shibata vs. Lee Moriarty

Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and Kyle Fletcher

Title Eliminator Match: Women's World Champion Toni Storm vs. AZM

Battle of The Belts X will air on TNT right after Collision goes off the air at 10 pm ET. The one-hour special has the following announced line-up as of now:

FTW Champion Hook defends vs. Shane Taylor

Title Eliminator Match: International Champion Roderick Strong vs. Rocky Romero

