AEW President Tony Khan makes a massive announcement

AEW President Tony Khan just made a massive announcement regarding the company's schedule for the remainder of the year.

When AEW first launched, the company would do only a few pay-per-views per year, which gave them a lot of time to build interesting storylines. However, as the company continued to grow, so did its schedule, and last year, the Jacksonville-based promotion did a PPV every month.

Given the success of live events last year, the company has released its PPV schedule for the remainder of 2024. The PPV list includes AEW Dynasty, Forbidden Door, All In, WrestleDream, World's End, and many more.

"Following AEW’s biggest pay-per-view schedule in company history last year and the record-breaking success of the recent AEW: Revolution, AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative @TonyKhan today announced the remaining dates and locations for this year’s events," AEW X handle posted.

Vince Russo highlights what Tony Khan accomplished by airing the backstage footage from AEW All In

This week on AEW Dynamite, the company released the unseen footage from the backstage altercation between CM Punk and Jack Perry, which showed The Straight Edge Superstar choking Perry and several others intervening to separate them both.

Following this, former WWE writer Vince Russo took to social media to say that Tony Khan managed to prove that Punk was right all along.

"Punk's account of the incident was 100% spot-on correct. Word-for-word, he told you the exact truth. 'Can't let you get close; I didn't punch anybody; I just choked somebody a little bit!' An exact account of the footage. So,what did Tony and AEW accomplish? That the rest of Punk's interview was 100% accurate? Ok, Thank You!" Russo wrote.

Meanwhile, the 2024 PPV schedule for AEW looks promising, with plenty of exciting shows to come. Later this month, the Tony Khan-led promotion will stage AEW Dynasty. The response to the live event will be crucial to the fortunes of the company, given recent negative publicity.

