"Thank You" - WWE veteran shares what Tony Khan and AEW accomplished by airing CM Punk's fight with Jack Perry

As advertised, AEW released the controversial backstage footage from All In involving CM Punk and Jack Perry. Vince Russo, for one, has explained why it was a counterproductive move for the Tony Khan-led company.

The altercation at AEW's pay-per-view in London led to the end of CM Punk's run in the organization. The former world champion eventually returned to WWE at Survivor Series 2023, and during a recent "tell-all" interview, spilled the beans on what actually happened backstage between him and Jack Perry.

In response to Punk's comments, AEW announced after Night One of WrestleMania 40 that The Young Bucks would be airing unseen footage from All In.

The clip was made public on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, and Vince Russo shared his thoughts on it on X/Twitter.

The former WWE writer believed that the footage only confirmed CM Punk's narration of the events to be accurate. Russo believed that Tony Khan inadvertently told the entire world that Punk wasn't just telling the truth about the incident with Jack Perry, but his whole interview with Ariel Helwani just got more validation.

"Punk's account of the incident was 100% spot-on correct. Word-for-word he told you the exact truth. Can't let you get close. I didn't punch anybody. I just choked somebody a little bit. An, EXACT ACCOUNT of the Footage. So---what did Tony and AEW accomplish? That the REST of Punk's interview was 100% Accurate? OK---Thank You," Russo wrote.

What did AEW air on Dynamite regarding CM Punk and Jack Perry's dispute?

While this week's Dynamite also featured a first-time-ever AEW World Title eliminator match, viewers worldwide were clearly most interested in the All In drama.

The Young Bucks kicked off the segment by explaining why the scuffle between Punk and Perry impacted their operations before their All In match against FTR.

The footage finally aired, and Punk's account of the scuffle turned out to be visibly true, barring one thing. The WWE star was seen walking up to Jack Perry, and after they exchanged a few words, Punk shoved Perry and seemingly went for a chokehold before Samoa Joe and others intervened.

Fans also got to briefly witness CM Punk yell something at someone behind the monitors, presumably Tony Khan, before storming away in anger.

AEW has tried to tie in the All In situation to The Young Bucks' feud with FTR ahead of their match at Dynasty.