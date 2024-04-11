AEW All In footage apparently revealed the one thing CM Punk was not truthful about

The former WWE and AEW World Champion CM Punk was seemingly not one hundred percent honest when he opened up about his altercation with Jack Perry at the 'All In' event, as the unseen footage released on Dynamite says otherwise.

The AEW EVPs, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson rolled the unseen backstage footage from the 'All In 2023' event, where CM Punk had an altercation with Jack Perry. The clip was exactly how Punk explained it during his recent explosive interview with Ariel Helwani, except for one thing.

In the clip, The Second City Saint shoved and choked Perry after a heated confrontation with everyone present there, separating them. Punk had said in the interview that he choked Perry a little bit and let him go when Samoa Joe asked him to. However, that's not what exactly happened at that moment.

Speaking on the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez pointed out how Punk was not truthful about Joe asking him to let go. Instead, Joe held both of them back to stop the fight. Here is what Alvarez said:

"Now, the one thing we can say that CM Punk was not truthful about, was he said that 'I choked him a little bit, Joe came up and asked me to let go, I said okay,' that is not what happened. Joe rushed up and he held those dudes apart." [From 06:35 to 06:55]

CM Punk heats up his rivalry with Drew McIntyre

At WrestleMania 40 Night 2, Drew McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins to win the World Heavyweight title. However, the moment lasted minutes, as CM Punk assaulted McIntyre, allowing Damian Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank contract and steal the World title away from him.

On the RAW after WrestleMania 40, The Scottish Warrior had the opportunity to challenge for the World Title again by winning a No.1 contender's match. However, Punk yet again cost Drew the match by making a surprise appearance.

Meanwhile, The Second City Saint is still not medically cleared to compete but the feud between Punk and McIntyre continues to build up. Only time will tell when the match between the two takes place.

