"He doesn't know what he's doing" - Konnan loses his cool at Tony Khan over recent AEW botch

Konnan addressed a recent botch that took place on AEW TV. He puts all the blame for the incident on Tony Khan.

On the February 8 episode of Collision, Thunder Rosa faced off against Penelope Ford. After winning the match, Megan Bayne showed up and ambushed Rosa with a devastating F5, laying her out in the ring. This seemingly confirmed an alliance between Penelope Ford and Megan Bayne.

Last week on Dynamite, Bayne faced off against Kris Statlander in a singles match. Following the win, Bayne and Penelope Ford attacked Statlander in the ring. Thunder Rosa then came out with a steel chair to make the save. However, this turned into an awkward encounter.

Usually, when a babyface runs into the ring with a steel chair, the heels run away. However, Bayne and Ford stood their ground this time. Rosa was hesitant to swing the chair, which led to an awkward standoff between them. Following this strange moment, the heels slowly departed the ring.

This segment became a topic of discussion among the wrestling community, with several people sharing their thoughts on the matter. Speaking on his Keepin' It 100 Official podcast, Konnan blamed Tony Khan for this botch, stating that the latter does not arrange any production meetings before the shows to discuss such segments:

"I've done a lot of shows besides wrestling. I have never been to a place where they didn't have a production meeting. You cannot run a show without a production meeting. But, this is what happens when you get a guy - and this happens a lot I see this so much in my profession - who watches a lot of wrestling, therefore he's an expert. He doesn't know what he's doing bro, and that's why people usually use the same bookers because it's not easy to do." [2:22 - 2:54]

Vince Russo claimed that Tony Khan is attempting to be like Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon's behavior was as notorious backstage as were his antics on screen. Vince was in charge of WWE's creative direction for several decades and was pivotal in transforming the promotion into the global juggernaut it is today. He was also well known for micromanaging his employees, especially his commentators.

It is a well-known fact that Vince used to feed lines to Michael Cole for every show. There were even reports that he would yell at Michael Cole if he made any mistakes on-screen.

Recently, Kevin Kelly tweeted that Tony Khan was feeding lines through the headset when he worked at AEW. Vince Russo discussed this on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, where he claimed that the AEW boss was attempting to micromanage his announcers, similar to McMahon. He also noted that while McMahon had a lot more experience than his announcers, the same cannot be said about Tony Khan:

"Freakin' Tony Khan is trying to be Vince McMahon in the headsets of the announcers... Vince McMahon was in everybody's headsets okay? Vince McMahon had been doing it much longer than they had, okay? Vince McMahon was doing it longer than JR, doing it longer than Lawler and Michael Cole. Vince McMahon was doing it back in the 70s. Tony, Kevin Kelly has been doing it for literally 20 years? And now here you got a guy 5 years in, gonna tell the announcer of 20 years... Because that's exactly what Tony Khan is trying to do." [4:49 onwards]

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan's micromanaging will impact AEW negatively.

