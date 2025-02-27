Tony Khan is "trying to be Vince McMahon;" WWE veteran explains why it is bound to fail (Exclusive)

A WWE veteran recently drew a comparison between Tony Khan and Vince McMahon after the AEW President was seemingly targeted by a social media post from Kevin Kelly. The veteran making the comparison, Vince Russo, also explained why this effort was doomed.

Kevin Kelly recently posted a tweet that seemed to reference Tony Khan, mentioning that Khan was feeding him lines through the headset when he was working in AEW. The former WWE announcer had been fired from the Jacksonville-based promotion earlier, and he had later sued the company.

While discussing this on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo talked about how Tony Khan was attempting to micro-manage commentators similarly to Vince McMahon. He said:

"Freakin' Tony Khan is trying to be Vince McMahon in the headsets of the announcers... Vince McMahon was in everybody's headsets okay? Vince McMahon had been doing it much longer than they had, okay? Vince McMahon was doing it longer than JR, doing it longer than Lawler and Michael Cole. Vince McMahon was doing it back in the 70s. Tony, Kevin Kelly has been doing it for literally 20 years? And now here you got a guy 5 years in, gonna tell the announcer of 20 years... Because that's exactly what Tony Khan is trying to do." [4:49 onwards]

Watch the full video below:

The former WWE head writer has recently criticized AEW Creative

Vince Russo does not mince words when giving his criticisms regarding wrestling, as seen in his complaints about AEW's booking.

While speaking on Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran talked about how AEW was not able to push anyone properly because they kept switching stars in the active scene.

"There's a lot of flavor of the months in AEW and I think that goes back to Creative. I think it's flavor of the month because I've got an idea for you. We can do this now. Maybe we can get four weeks out of it. Maybe we can get eight weeks out of it. But after that eight weeks, I got to put you back on the shelf now and now it's the next. I've said it a million times, you're never going to get anybody over that way."

It remains to be seen what AEW creative plans to do next.

