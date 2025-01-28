AEW facing the "flavor of the month" issue, Vince Russo says Tony Khan will forget about pushed ex-WWE star (Exclusive)

AEW CEO Tony Khan has made some big stars in the promotion since 2019, however, the company has also booked some talent poorly. Vince Russo claims Khan will do the same with WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett.

Jarrett recently announced that his current AEW contract will be his last as an in-ring performer. The veteran aims to become All Elite Wrestling World Champion and Tony Khan seems to have some major plans for Double J.

During the recent episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo podcast, Vince Russo claimed that All Elite Wrestling tends to book talent, build them up for a couple of weeks, and then suddenly put them back on the shelf. Russo said that the promotion will never get any star over with this formula:

"There's a lot of flavor of the months in AEW and I think that goes back to Creative. I think it's flavor of the month because I've got an idea for you. We can do this now. Maybe we can get four weeks out of it. Maybe we can get eight weeks out of it. But after that eight weeks, I got to put you back on the shelf now and now it's the next. I've said it a million times, You're never going to get anybody over that way."

The WWE veteran claimed that Jeff Jarrett is the current flavor of the month in AEW and that his story will end soon:

"I see Jeff Jarrett's the flavor of the month right now. So whatever he's doing with Jeff, that's going to come to an end now. OK, I'm going to put you on the shelf now because I'm not sure where we go from here. I got to tell you, man, from Ricky Starks' point of view, If you're one of those flavors of the month, it s*cks because when this eight weeks, ten weeks is up, my b*tt's going to be at home." [10:24 - 11:50]

Vince Russo further slammed AEW's booking of the talent

In the same episode, Vince Russo acknowledged the huge fan base of All Elite Wrestling and how the promotion could lose it if they kept on starting and pausing pushes for their talent. Some examples of the stars booked like this are Wardlow and Miro. Both have enormous potential but their poor booking has kept them off of TV:"

"Chris, not only that, you have a fan base. Out of sight, out of mind, man. The more you're sitting at home, out of sight, out of mind. That is going to hurt you now financially. You've got a fan base. That's why I'm saying you never get anybody over with this stop, start, stop, start." [13:35 - 14:00]

We will have to wait and see if Tony Khan changes his booking in the future and how Jeff Jarrett's story progresses.

