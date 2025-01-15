Former AEW name calls Tony Khan "a stuttering son of a billionaire" in explosive rant

Kevin Kelly used to work for AEW. He joined the promotion in June 2023 as part of the Collision commentary team. Kelly was let go from the company last year after a controversial incident.

The Tony Khan-led management fired Kelly in March 2024 for accusing ROH and AEW announcer Ian Riccaboni of libel and attempted career sabotage. He and The Tate Twins sued AEW and Riccaboni last September for breach of contract, defamation, and unemployment, demanding monetary compensation.

A fan on X/Twitter recently expressed his dissatisfaction with Kelly's exit from All Elite Wrestling. The fan wrote that they missed him and Nigel McGuinness collectively calling the action on the promotion's programming.

Kevin Kelly responded to the tweet by indirectly insulting Tony Khan.

"All I wanted to do was call wrestling. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I'd have to listen to a stuttering son of a billionaire [a potential reference to Khan] feeding me lines and then correcting himself and telling me I was doing great. They waited until I had a mental breakdown to fire me."

Former AEW personality Kevin Kelly wants to make a one-off return to WWE to interview The Rock

Earlier this month, a curious fan on X/Twitter asked Kevin Kelly about his pro wrestling future. The user also asked if viewers will get to see him return to WWE.

Kelly responded by saying that he hadn't reached out to WWE for a role but would love to return for a one-off appearance to interview The Rock.

"I haven't reached out. Besides @WWE is set with lots of talent behind the microphone. I would love to come back for a one-time interview with @TheRock like we used to do."

Kelly worked in WWE from 1996 to 2003. He interviewed The Rock many times during his tenure in the global juggernaut. The blend of their talents brought an element of comedy to their segments.

