33-year-old WWE star wants a promo segment with The Rock

Grayson Waller wants to do a promo segment with The Rock.

Grayson Waller is widely regarded as one of the top stars in NXT at the moment. The arrogant Aussie has proven over the years that he is more than capable of holding his own on the microphone.

Currently, no one in NXT is able to talk a better game than Grayson Waller. Grayson Waller was recently asked about his dream opponent when he appeared on UpNXT Q&A on WWE's Snapchat.

Instead of naming a dream match, Waller mentioned that he would love to go back and forth with The Brahma Bull on the microphone.

"Now most people talk about dream matches, right, but I think I'll answer this a bit differently cause what I'm picturing right now is can you imagine? In the one ring, Grayson Waller and The Rock. The Great One one of the best talkers of all time. Give us both the microphone. Let us cook! Oh! You want to talk about burn after burn after burn. I reckon we can do better than that. So I think wrestling with The Rock a little talking segment...that's raining class," said Waller.

Kevin Kelly recalls what it was like working for The Rock

Kevin Kelly worked for WWE from 1996 to 2003. During his tenure with the company, he served in many roles, including as a backstage interviewer, which allowed him to work with many top stars including The People's Champion.

During a recent interview with the Insiders Edge podcast, Kevin Kelly recalled what it was like to work with The Great One.

"He would say, ‘If I ask you a question, answer it this way.’ Pretty much, that was about it. I would say, ‘I’m going to ask a question.’ I had a motivation. I wanted to ask a pertinent question, and I wanted The Rock to finally say, ‘Kevin, The Rock has been giving you a hard time all these months. The Rock wants to let you know you’re doing a hell of a job, that’s a great question,’ then he gives the answer. That’s what I worked for every time." [H/T EWrestling News]

The Rock is widely known as one of the best talkers in the history of the business. So a promo segment between The Great One and Grayson Waller could very well be fire.

Do you want to see a promo segment between The Great One and Grayson Waller? Sound off in the comments section.

