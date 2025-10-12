  • home icon
  • Mercedes Mone to defend the TBS Championship against former WWE star at WrestleDream? Exploring the chances!

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 12, 2025 16:38 GMT
Mercedes Mone
Mercedes Mone is the current TBS Champion (Image credit: The CEO's X account)

Mercedes Mone has been on a dominant run in AEW as the TBS Champion. She defeated so many challengers to remain champion. However, her dominant run poses a serious problem for AEW and Tony Khan, as there is no one to face The CEO at WrestleDream 2025.

Mone has beaten every major wrestler in the women's division, so there is nobody else who can pose a credible threat to her. Additionally, several women like Megan Bayne are also busy forming tag teams to go after the Women's Tag Team Titles. Hence, with WrestleDream 2025 just a few days away, The CEO remains without a credible opponent. This is where Tony Khan should look to get a new challenger in Sareee to face Mone. Sareee has been turning heads on the independent scene for the past few years. Therefore, it's only a matter of time before Sareee and The CEO lock horns.

Fans have been asking for this dream match for quite some time, and since Sareee recently defended the IWGP Women's Title in ROH against Alex Windsor, Tony Khan could book the former Sasha Banks to face the Japanese star at WrestleDream 2025. This bout could also help the company boost ticket sales due to the fans' interest.

Lacey Lane wants another match against Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone's most recent TBS Title defense came last week on AEW Dynamite when she faced former WWE star Lacey Lane. Both women put on an exciting contest, but the former Sasha Banks was able to retain her title.

Ad

Following the bout, Lacey Lane took to social media, where she said she wants another match against the TBS Champion.

"I wanna do this again [fist emoji] @MercedesVarnado #AEWDynamite," wrote Lane.

Check out her tweet here:

It will be interesting to see whether Mercedes Mone will defend her title at WrestleDream 2025.

Sunil Joseph

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

