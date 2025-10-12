Mercedes Mone to defend the TBS Championship against former WWE star at WrestleDream? Exploring the chances!

Mercedes Mone has been on a dominant run in AEW as the TBS Champion. She defeated so many challengers to remain champion. However, her dominant run poses a serious problem for AEW and Tony Khan, as there is no one to face The CEO at WrestleDream 2025. Mone has beaten every major wrestler in the women's division, so there is nobody else who can pose a credible threat to her. Additionally, several women like Megan Bayne are also busy forming tag teams to go after the Women's Tag Team Titles. Hence, with WrestleDream 2025 just a few days away, The CEO remains without a credible opponent. This is where Tony Khan should look to get a new challenger in Sareee to face Mone. Sareee has been turning heads on the independent scene for the past few years. Therefore, it's only a matter of time before Sareee and The CEO lock horns. Fans have been asking for this dream match for quite some time, and since Sareee recently defended the IWGP Women's Title in ROH against Alex Windsor, Tony Khan could book the former Sasha Banks to face the Japanese star at WrestleDream 2025. This bout could also help the company boost ticket sales due to the fans' interest.Lacey Lane wants another match against Mercedes MoneMercedes Mone's most recent TBS Title defense came last week on AEW Dynamite when she faced former WWE star Lacey Lane. Both women put on an exciting contest, but the former Sasha Banks was able to retain her title.Following the bout, Lacey Lane took to social media, where she said she wants another match against the TBS Champion.&quot;I wanna do this again [fist emoji] @MercedesVarnado #AEWDynamite,&quot; wrote Lane.Check out her tweet here:It will be interesting to see whether Mercedes Mone will defend her title at WrestleDream 2025.