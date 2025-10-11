Former WWE champion wants to run it back against Mercedes Mone

A former WWE superstar and champion wants to have another go at AEW's Mercedes Mone. The talent in question, Lacey Lane, recently went toe-to-toe with The CEO for one of her many championship titles. The erstwhile Kayden Carter was released by WWE this past May, bringing to an end her seven-year tenure in the sports entertainment juggernaut. She returned to action at an indie show in California later in August, and afterwards competed on two Ring of Honor tapings in September, unsuccessfully challenging Mina Shirakawa for the interim ROH Women's World TV Championship in her second appearance. Lane made her AEW debut earlier this week on Dynamite : Title Tuesday, where she answered Mercedes Mone's open challenge to any Floridian to face her with her TBS Championship on the line. Despite an impressive showing, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion was unable to dethrone the erstwhile Sasha Banks, who retained her strap by planting the challenger with her Mone Maker finisher. Lacey took to X/Twitter recently to declare that she wants another crack at Mercedes at some point in the future. &quot;I wanna do this again [fist emoji] @MercedesVarnado #AEWDynamite,&quot; wrote Lane.Check out Lacey Lane's tweet below:It remains to be seen if the Tony Khan-led company will offer Lane a contract after her performance earlier this week against one of the industry's top names. Former WWE superstar Mercedes Mone has seemingly accomplished a major goalThis past August, Mercedes Mone announced on AEW Dynamite that she had a lofty goal that she wanted to achieve, voicing her eagerness to break Ultimo Dragon's incredible record of holding ten championships at the same time. The CEO of Professional Wrestling is finally tied with the legend, as she captured yet another title this past Friday, beating Aliss Ink to become the new BODYSLAM Women's Champion in Denmark.&quot;Ten Belts&quot; Mercedes Mone [Image Credits: Mone's X profile]The former WWE superstar has held the AEW TBS Championship for over 500 days now, having won it at last year's Double or Nothing pay-per-view.