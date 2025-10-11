Congratulations to AEW star Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks)

AEW top star Mercedes Mone has had her eyes set on a decades-old, impeccable record. Congratulations are in order for the CEO, who has recently become closer to it, creating history in professional wrestling.Ever since she debuted for AEW in March 2024, Mercedes Mone has won major championships, both inside and outside the Jacksonville-based promotion, holding nine championships simultaneously. The former RAW Women’s Champion arrived in Denmark recently to square off against Aliss Ink for her BODYSLAM Women’s Championship. Mone engaged in a classic showdown against the 1140-day reigning champion, ultimately defeating her in the squared circle.With Mone’s win, she added a tenth title to her impressive belt collection. Not only that, but the former WWE superstar has also officially tied Ultimo Dragon’s record of holding ten titles at the same time. With her ongoing momentum of winning championships all across the world, it is likely that Mercedes Mone will surpass the aforementioned record and etch a new one in the history books.Mercedes Mone sends out a message ahead of huge title matchWhile Mercedes Mone continues to establish dominance and win championships worldwide, she has a major title defense on the horizon. The AEW megastar will defend her CMLL Women’s World title against Persephone at Arena Mexico on OctoberAhead of her title showdown, Mone sent out a message to her opponent. She reminded Persephone of pinning her during their four-way match at Forbidden Door to retain the TBS title and planned to do the same once they met in their upcoming singles showdown.&quot;Now Persephone, I wrestled you before at Forbidden Door in a four-way, when I put my TBS title on the line. And who did I end up pinning? Was it you? It wasn't Bozilla, no wait, it wasn't Alex Windsor, yes, it was you, Persephone. So what makes you think that you can ride the Mone train again? Don't you understand I'm The CEO? I'm the greatest women's wrestler, I'm the best. And you Persephone, you don't stand a chance&quot;With The CEO clinching her tenth title recently, it remains to be seen if she can hold on to that number coming out of her match against the CMLL star.