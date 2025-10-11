  • home icon
  AEW
  Congratulations to AEW star Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks)

Congratulations to AEW star Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks)

By N.S Walia
Modified Oct 11, 2025 00:39 GMT
Mercedes Mone is a top star in AEW
Mercedes Mone is a top star in AEW (Image via Mercedes Mone's X)

AEW top star Mercedes Mone has had her eyes set on a decades-old, impeccable record. Congratulations are in order for the CEO, who has recently become closer to it, creating history in professional wrestling.

Ever since she debuted for AEW in March 2024, Mercedes Mone has won major championships, both inside and outside the Jacksonville-based promotion, holding nine championships simultaneously. The former RAW Women’s Champion arrived in Denmark recently to square off against Aliss Ink for her BODYSLAM Women’s Championship. Mone engaged in a classic showdown against the 1140-day reigning champion, ultimately defeating her in the squared circle.

With Mone’s win, she added a tenth title to her impressive belt collection. Not only that, but the former WWE superstar has also officially tied Ultimo Dragon’s record of holding ten titles at the same time. With her ongoing momentum of winning championships all across the world, it is likely that Mercedes Mone will surpass the aforementioned record and etch a new one in the history books.

Mercedes Mone sends out a message ahead of huge title match

While Mercedes Mone continues to establish dominance and win championships worldwide, she has a major title defense on the horizon. The AEW megastar will defend her CMLL Women’s World title against Persephone at Arena Mexico on October

Ahead of her title showdown, Mone sent out a message to her opponent. She reminded Persephone of pinning her during their four-way match at Forbidden Door to retain the TBS title and planned to do the same once they met in their upcoming singles showdown.

"Now Persephone, I wrestled you before at Forbidden Door in a four-way, when I put my TBS title on the line. And who did I end up pinning? Was it you? It wasn't Bozilla, no wait, it wasn't Alex Windsor, yes, it was you, Persephone. So what makes you think that you can ride the Mone train again? Don't you understand I'm The CEO? I'm the greatest women's wrestler, I'm the best. And you Persephone, you don't stand a chance"

With The CEO clinching her tenth title recently, it remains to be seen if she can hold on to that number coming out of her match against the CMLL star.

N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

