Mercedes Mone sends a message ahead of major title match outside AEW

The TBS Champion Mercedes Mone sent out a message for her opponent ahead of a major title match outside AEW. The title match was made official a few days ago.Mercedes Mone is slated to defend her CMLL Women's World Championship against Persephone. The CEO has been holding that title for nearly four months alongside eight other title belts. At Forbidden Door 2025, Mercedes defended her TBS title in a four-way encounter against Alex Windsor, Bozilla, and Persephone.Mone ended up pinning Persephone to retain her title. Nevertheless, the 24-year-old star has a chance to take revenge, as she will challenge Mercedes for the CMLL Women's World title in Arena Mexico on October 17. Ahead of the big title match, Mercedes sent a message to Persophone through the official X handle of Lucha Libre CMLL, that she doesn't stand a chance:&quot;Now Persephone, I wrestled you before at Forbidden Door in a four-way, when I put my TBS title on the line. And who did I end up pinning? Was it you? It wasn't Bozilla, no wait, it wasn't Alex Windsor, yes, it was you, Persephone. So what makes you think that you can ride the Mone train again? Don't you understand I'm The CEO? I'm the greatest women's wrestler, I'm the best. And you Persephone, you don't stand a chance,&quot; said Mone.Mercedes Mone defeated a former WWE star on her AEW debutThis past week on Dynamite: Title Tuesday, the former WWE star, Lacey Lane (fka Kayden Carter) made her AEW debut. She answered Mercedes Mone's open challenge for the TBS Championship. While Lacey Lane gave her best in a nearly 10-minute encounter, she failed to capture the title from The CEO.Kayden Carter was released from the WWE in May and showed up in AEW as a free agent. Fans will have to wait and see what the future holds for her.Credit 'Lucha Libre CMLL on X' and h/t 'Sportskeeda Wrestling' for transcription while taking the quotes from the first half.