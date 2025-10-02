Mercedes Mone set for a huge title match outside AEW

A major title match has been announced for the AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone outside Tony Khan's promotion. The announcement was made after a popular star recently posed the challenge.While Mercedes Mone has held the AEW TBS Championship for nearly 500 days, she also carries eight other title belts. One of those titles includes the CMLL Women's World Championship that she won at Grand Slam Mexico in June. The CEO is now slated to defend her title against the popular star, Persephone.Persephone was in the ring with Mercedes last time at Forbidden Door 2025, where she unsuccessfully challenged her for the TBS title in a four-way match. Meanwhile, the 24-year-old star challenged Mercedes for the CMLL Women's World title match, and the official announcement was made for the title match on October 17 at Arena Mexico:&quot;#CMLLInforma || Persephone and Mercedes Moné will face off next Friday, October 17, at Arena México for the CMLL Women's World Championship,&quot; CMLL announced on XMercedes currently holds nine title belts and would not want to lose any of them. On the other hand, Persphone has yet to win a major title in her career, and if she wins the CMLL Women's World title from Mone, it will be the 24-year-old star's first title win in the major Mexican promotion.Mercedes Mone has her sights on the newly introduced AEW titlesMercedes Mone calls herself &quot;9 belts Mone,&quot; as she currently holds nine titles. It seems she is going for the 10th title belt as well. Tony Khan recently unveiled the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships. The CEO took notice of the new belts and reacted on X by saying that she deserves those titles:&quot;I deserve these titles! 🤑&quot; Mone wrote.The speculations regarding Mercedes' potential tag team partner for the title have been ongoing as well. It remains to be seen if The CEO manages to become &quot;10 belts Mone&quot; as well.