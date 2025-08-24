Mercedes Mone's reign continues even after 455 Days

Mercedes Mone had a huge task ahead of her at the Forbidden Door event. The CEO was put in a tough spot, defending her TBS Championship in a Four-Way match. She was up against AEW's Alex Windsor, CMLL's Persephone, and Bozilla from Stardom but retained her title against all odds.The match began at a high pace and with a lot of intensity as all competitors came out all guns blazing. It was a good mix of high-flying and power-hitting wrestling, giving the fans a lot to cheer about. All four women put everything on the line, with both Windsor and Mone putting their opponents in double submissions at times.It seemed like anyone's match as each of the four women had their own highlight moments in the match, but ultimately, it was The CEO who came out on top and retained her championship. After dominating most of the second half of the bout, it seemed like Bozilla would be heading for the win, but once Persephone took her out, Mone stole the win.Alex Windsor had overpowered the CMLL representative and put her in a sharpshooter as she tried to win the title. Mercedes Mone intercepted and took out Windsor with a Lungblower before reversing a Razor's Edge from Persephone into a roll up to take the win. She is the second-longest reigning TBS Champion of all time and is on course to break Jade Cargill's record of 508 days.Mercedes Mone Added Another Feather to Her Cap Before Forbidden Door 2025The TBS Champion had a huge week heading into Forbidden Door as she wrestled four times this week. Before her TBS Championship defense, Mone was booked for both nights of Revolution Pro Wrestling's 13th Anniversary show this past Friday and Saturday.The Undisputed British Women's Champion took on the Discovery Wrestling Scottish Women's Champion, Emersyn Jayne, on Friday night in a title vs title match. Mercedes Mone defeated the Scottish wrestler to win yet another title and become 'Nine-belt Mone' in the process.