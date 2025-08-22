Mercedes Mone (Fka Sasha Banks) Makes History Outside AEW Ahead of Forbidden Door 2025

Mercedes Mone has been on top of her game since she arrived in AEW. She has now made history outside the company.Since arriving in AEW, Mercedes Mone has proven herself to be a dominant force in the ring. She quickly won the TBS Championship and has since gone on to win titles outside the company, making her one of the best female wrestlers in the industry. At Forbidden Door, The CEO will defend her title against Alex Windsor, Persiphone, and Bozilla.Ahead of this match, she competed at a RevPro Wrestling event where she faced Emersyn Jayne for the Discovery Title. The former WWE star was able to pick up the win, thereby adding a ninth title to her collection.Mercedes Mone Talks About WWE's Attempts to Counter AEW ProgrammingFor the past several months, WWE has booked some of its PLEs to coincide with AEW PPVs. When All In aired last month, the sports entertainment juggernaut booked Saturday Night's Main Event and Evolution around the same weekend. The Stamford-based promotion also booked NXT Heatwave to clash with Forbidden Door this weekend.During a recent interview with TV Insider, The CEO was asked about WWE's attempts to counter AEW's programming. The former Sasha Banks said she doesn't care about WWE since the Jacksonville-based promotion is taking over.“I don’t watch them. I don’t care about them. I’m ‘Eight Belts Moné.’ I’m a champion of so many different companies. So, the more the merrier. If they want to put on wrestling shows while we have wrestling shows, I’m always going to be better. I’m always better. That’s why I call myself ‘The CEO.’ They can keep on doing whatever they want to do, but AEW is taking over. If you want to watch the best, good wrestling, watch AEW.&quot; [H/T: TV Insider]It will be interesting to see if Mercedes Mone will be able to walk out of Forbidden Door as the TBS Champion.