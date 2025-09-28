  • home icon
  Mercedes Mone sets her sights upon newly-introduced AEW Championship

Mercedes Mone sets her sights upon newly-introduced AEW Championship

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Sep 28, 2025 17:04 GMT
Mercedes Mone
Mercedes Mone [Image via Mone's Instagram]

Mercedes Mone has been on a quest to capture as many championships as she can in professional wrestling. Currently, she holds nine titles across many different promotions across the globe. Now, The CEO seems to have set her sights on another title that was recently introduced in All Elite Wrestling by Tony Khan.

On this week's episode of Dynamite, the AEW President announced the new AEW Women's Tag Team Titles for the women's division. Since then, there has been a lot of buzz about the titles among the fans and the AEW stars. Recently, Mone posted a strange response expressing her interest in capturing the new titles down the line.

Taking to X, Mone reshared the AEW's title reveal post with a strong message. The CEO claimed that she deserves the newly introduced titles in the company, expressing her desire to become the new AEW Women's Tag Team Champion. With a confident tone, Mone wrote:

"I deserve these titles! 🤑"

Check out her X post below:

Mercedes Mone puts a question to the AEW women's locker room

Mercedes Mone has been one of the biggest stars in All Elite Wrestling over the past year. However, in this iconic run in the company, she has made a lot of enemies in the women's locker room. Despite being a top heel, Mone put out an interesting question for the AEW roster recently.

Taking to X, The CEO asked the locker room if there was somebody who would like to team up with her to go after the AEW Women's Tag Team Championships. While there is no top star who has reacted to this post, it presents Mone's strong interest in capturing the titles.

"Who wants to be my tag partner?" she wrote

Check out her X post below:

Only time will tell if there is someone who would join the former WWE star to chase the AEW Women's Tag Titles. With that said, it will be interesting to see what is store for Mercedes Mone in AEW.

Edited by Anugrah Tyagi
