Tony Khan officially launches brand-new AEW titles after rampant speculation for months

Tony Khan has finally made his long-awaited announcement tonight on AEW Dynamite. He has introduced new championship belts, finally confirming what many have been speculating for some time.Last weekend at All Out, it was revealed that on Dynamite, TK will be making some sort of important announcement. There have been no reports confirming what this could be, but many have speculated that this is the launch of the women's tag team titles. The AEW President once confirmed that he has had them for a year, and he has been waiting for the opportune moment to launch them.Tonight, he finally made the official reveal for the belts right before the main event match between Kris Statlander and Mina Shirakawa. Tony Khan mentioned how soon they will be crowning the inaugural AEW Women's Tag Team Champions, and handed it over to Renee Paquette as she showed the entire world the belts.The promotion had an interesting approach to the women's tag team titles, as they looked almost identical to the men's counterparts. It seems that they believe this design is best suited to represent the company's tag team division.Khan did not provide any information on the details regarding the new belt or how the inaugural champions will be crowned. Historically, the company has crowned new champions through a tournament of sorts. Fans will have to stay tuned to the next few shows for the official unveiling of the bracket.Several women have been featured in heated battles recently, and it will be interesting to see which duos get put together. This will add an interesting flavor to the division as there are now three titles that the stars can go after. Surprise partnerships may also be formed in the process. Who do you think should be crowned as the inaugural AEW Women's Tag Team Champions?