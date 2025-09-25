  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Tony Khan officially launches brand-new AEW titles after rampant speculation for months

Tony Khan officially launches brand-new AEW titles after rampant speculation for months

By Enzo Curabo
Published Sep 25, 2025 02:29 GMT
Tony Khan is the president of All Elite Wrestling [Photo courtesy of Triller TV
Tony Khan is the president of All Elite Wrestling [Photo courtesy of Triller TV's Official livestream of AEW Dynamite]

Tony Khan has finally made his long-awaited announcement tonight on AEW Dynamite. He has introduced new championship belts, finally confirming what many have been speculating for some time.

Ad

Last weekend at All Out, it was revealed that on Dynamite, TK will be making some sort of important announcement. There have been no reports confirming what this could be, but many have speculated that this is the launch of the women's tag team titles. The AEW President once confirmed that he has had them for a year, and he has been waiting for the opportune moment to launch them.

Tonight, he finally made the official reveal for the belts right before the main event match between Kris Statlander and Mina Shirakawa. Tony Khan mentioned how soon they will be crowning the inaugural AEW Women's Tag Team Champions, and handed it over to Renee Paquette as she showed the entire world the belts.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!

The promotion had an interesting approach to the women's tag team titles, as they looked almost identical to the men's counterparts. It seems that they believe this design is best suited to represent the company's tag team division.

Khan did not provide any information on the details regarding the new belt or how the inaugural champions will be crowned. Historically, the company has crowned new champions through a tournament of sorts. Fans will have to stay tuned to the next few shows for the official unveiling of the bracket.

Several women have been featured in heated battles recently, and it will be interesting to see which duos get put together. This will add an interesting flavor to the division as there are now three titles that the stars can go after. Surprise partnerships may also be formed in the process. Who do you think should be crowned as the inaugural AEW Women's Tag Team Champions?

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Enzo Curabo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications