  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Mercedes Moné going after insane record; makes major announcement on AEW Dynamite

Mercedes Moné going after insane record; makes major announcement on AEW Dynamite

By Enzo Curabo
Published Aug 28, 2025 01:38 GMT
Mercedes Mon&eacute; is in possession of 9 belts [Photo: Triller TV
Mercedes Moné is in possession of 9 belts [Photo: Triller TV's Official livestream of AEW Dynamite]

As she continues her dominant run over the past year, Mercedes Moné has another goal in sight. She revealed tonight on AEW Dynamite that she'll be going after an impressive record.

Ad

Currently, The CEO has nine belts. These include the TBS Championship, the CMLL Women's World Title, the EWA Women's Title, the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament winner's belt, the two belts that make up the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Title, the Prime Time Wrestling Women’s Title, the BestYa Women’s Title, and the Discovery Wrestling Women’s Title.

Last weekend at Forbidden Door, she successfully defended the TBS Title against Persephone, Bozilla, and Alex Windsor in a four-way match. This included representatives from AEW, CMLL, and Stardom.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Tonight on Dynamite, Mercedes Moné addressed her win and shared her next goal. After showing off all nine of her belts, she revealed that she plans on targeting the record held by the legendary Ultimo Dragon.

Is WWE mad at Paul Heyman? Check the story!

At one point in the 1990s, the Japanese wrestler held ten titles simultaneously. It seems that Mercedes Moné wants not only to beat the record but blow it out of the park. She called out any women out there with a belt and claimed that she was coming for them.

Ad

Watch a clip of the moment below:

"Ultimo Dragon had 10 titles, and I'm going to smash that record, so to any woman out there with a title out there, I am coming for you. And you are going to love the taste of Moné."
Ad

Since signing with AEW, Mercedes Moné has only lost one singles match, and this was against Toni Storm at All In: Texas. Since she could not get her hands on the world title, she’s been making up for this by going after every title she can from all over the world.

It remains to be seen whether she has what it takes to beat Ultimo Dragon or whether she starts to lose her belts one by one.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

Why re-signing Brock Lesnar was a mistake - Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications