Mercedes Moné going after insane record; makes major announcement on AEW Dynamite

As she continues her dominant run over the past year, Mercedes Moné has another goal in sight. She revealed tonight on AEW Dynamite that she'll be going after an impressive record.Currently, The CEO has nine belts. These include the TBS Championship, the CMLL Women's World Title, the EWA Women's Title, the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament winner's belt, the two belts that make up the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Title, the Prime Time Wrestling Women’s Title, the BestYa Women’s Title, and the Discovery Wrestling Women’s Title.Last weekend at Forbidden Door, she successfully defended the TBS Title against Persephone, Bozilla, and Alex Windsor in a four-way match. This included representatives from AEW, CMLL, and Stardom.Tonight on Dynamite, Mercedes Moné addressed her win and shared her next goal. After showing off all nine of her belts, she revealed that she plans on targeting the record held by the legendary Ultimo Dragon.At one point in the 1990s, the Japanese wrestler held ten titles simultaneously. It seems that Mercedes Moné wants not only to beat the record but blow it out of the park. She called out any women out there with a belt and claimed that she was coming for them.Watch a clip of the moment below:&quot;Ultimo Dragon had 10 titles, and I'm going to smash that record, so to any woman out there with a title out there, I am coming for you. And you are going to love the taste of Moné.&quot;Since signing with AEW, Mercedes Moné has only lost one singles match, and this was against Toni Storm at All In: Texas. Since she could not get her hands on the world title, she’s been making up for this by going after every title she can from all over the world.It remains to be seen whether she has what it takes to beat Ultimo Dragon or whether she starts to lose her belts one by one.