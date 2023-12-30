Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) to debut at Worlds End and attack top AEW star? Exploring the possibility

Mercedes Mone is rumored to be heading to AEW and the Worlds End pay-per-view could be one of the best events of the year if that does happen.

Mone’s future has been subject to a lot of speculation recently and her social media activity has set the rumor mill into overdrive each day. From indirectly mentioning Triple H, to constantly making references to AEW, Mone’s social media game has been on point.

Tony Khan was recently asked about the former WWE Women’s Champion and his response was encouraging as he did not shy away from the question. In the event that he does bring her back, many fans feel it should be for one reason only.

Mercedes Mone should be coming back to exact her revenge on Willow Nightingale after the latter defeated her in June for the NJPW Strong Women’s Title, which also incidentally put Mone on the shelf. The injury has kept The Boss out of action for more than six months now.

Mercedes Mone won't be heading to WWE after talks break down

WWE fans will be sad to hear that Mercedes Mone reportedly will not be going back to her previous stomping grounds. According to recent reports, talks between two parties have allegedly broken down.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that talks between Mone’s camp and Triple H’s company have ended. He also reported that sources close to the star have said that she is expected to sign elsewhere imminently.

The keyword in that report is 'imminently,' and if they do turn out to be true, it can only mean one thing - she is most probably heading to AEW to show up at Worlds End. Some fans even went as far as saying that Mercedes Mone was the one behind the Devil’s mask that has been troubling MJF for the past few months.

All in all, it will be interesting to see what will transpire at AEW Worlds End and if Mone does show up, who she will target. Will it be Willow Nightingale? Only time will tell.

