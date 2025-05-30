Mercedes Mone to reveal major new AEW star as her newest bodyguard in a huge twist? Analyzing the chances

AEW star Mercedes Mone could have found a new henchwoman. She has been one of the top stars in the company and has been a victim of blindsided attacks in the past. She had Kamille as her bodyguard before the latter ended her alliance with The CEO and hasn't been featured on TV for six months.

The TBS Champion defeated Jamie Hayter in the finals of the Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament at Double or Nothing. Both the stars left everything in the ring, but Mercedes Mone managed to survive in the end. During the build of the match, the former AEW Women's World Champion carried out blindsided attacks on her. To avoid repeating the same mistake, Mercedes might have hired Thekla.

Thekla made her AEW debut on Dynamite this week. She laid out Jamie Hayter in the middle of the ring and has been the talking point since then. Mercedes Mone could have hired the Toxic Spider as a bodyguard to protect herself from Hayter, as The CEO is currently focusing on defeating Toni Storm and winning the Women's World Championship at All In: Texas.

Thekla had eyes on Mercedes Mone before becoming All Elite

Mercedes Mone has turned out to be one of the most charismatic stars in AEW. Many stars from outside promotion have an eye for her, including Thekla.

While speaking with Pro Wrestling Illustrated, the former STARDOM star claimed that she would like to face the CEO in the future.

"Now, she’s got four belts. I think that’s a little much. Seeing her walking around with four belts? I’m a little concerned for her well-being. It looks a little heavy. I think somebody outta help her out with carrying those, if you know what I mean. I’d love to step in the ring with her for sure," she said.

It will be interesting to see what is in store for Thekla now that she's All Elite.

